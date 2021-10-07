Disabilities services receive library books

At the presentation of books to the Kerry Intervention and Disability Services at Killarney Library this week were Tommy O’Connor (County Librarian); Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Jimmy Moloney; Katie Cournane-Friel (KIDS) and Eamon Browne (Killarney Library).

Children who attend intervention and disabilities services in the county are to receive books from Kerry Library services thanks to Dormant Accounts and County Council funding.

Kerry Intervention and Disabilities Services (KIDS) centres in Killarney, Listowel, and Tralee will benefit from this initiative, made possible through funding worth €3,000. North Kerry Children’s Disability Network on Upper Church Street, Listowel; Countess Grove-based South Kerry Children’s Disability Network in Killarney; West Kerry Children’s Disability Network at Oakview Village, Tralee, are the centres in question.

The €3,000 comes from Dormant Accounts funding matched by a Kerry County Council contribution, and this is being provided as part of a Government initiative to provide library supports for marginalised, socially excluded, and disadvantaged communities. Each centre will receive more than 100 books.

“Titles include popular children’s picture books as well as books that deal with various social issues,” a Kerry County Council spokesperson said. “Included with the book sets is information on the various other literacy supports that Kerry Library is providing, including information on current library services and the free online resources available at www.kerrylibrary.ie.”