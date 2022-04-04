Diocese to appoint lay pastoral leaders in response to declining Priesthood numbers

In the future, parishes will be served by a clergy and lay pastoral leaders working together. Stock image

Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne has insisted that the Church’s future in Kerry will be neither bettor nor worse as the Diocese looks to appoint lay pastoral leaders in light of declining Priest numbers.

In a statement issued today (Monday), the Diocese of Kerry said it was introducing the new ministry “as a response to the changing needs of parish communities”. Training for the role will begin in September, and the lay leaders will work with clergy pastoral and parish councils “to lead, co-ordinate, and support different aspects of parish life”. It is thought a team of lay leaders will be working in each pastoral area within the next five years.

Possible ministries will include preparation for Sacraments; pastoral care; and co-ordinating liturgical ministries for Sunday Mass.

“I warmly welcome the Ministry of Lay Pastoral Leadership that we embark upon,” said Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne yesterday (Sunday). “The future Church will be different, not better or worse!

“Parish life has changed greatly,” the Diocesan statement added. “One obvious change is that there are fewer Priests. This has resulted in some parishes having no resident Priest. Where once we had a Priest in each parish, now many parishes are served by the Priests of the pastoral area.

“People are concerned about the future of their parishes. In the future, parishes will be served by a team of clergy and lay pastoral leaders working together as a team.

“This new ministry [as a lay pastoral leader] will complement the ministry of the deacon and the Priest.”

Applicants are asked to commit to three to four hours per week as a volunteer lay leader over the next five years, and the training will include modules in Pastoral Theology, under the Level Six Mary Immaculate College Certificate in Pastoral Ministry. Candidates are asked to complete an expression-of-interest form, available at www.dioceseofkerry.ie, and gatherings will take place in May relating to the role.

Further information is available on the Diocesan website.