Dingle’s resident adventurer Shane Finn conquers mighty Aconcagua

Shane Finn and the rest of the Earth’s Edge team conquered Aconcagua earlier this month.

Dingle’s Shane Finn, known for his incredible endurance feats in recent years - earlier this month ticked another item off his ever shrinking bucket list.

Shane, along with a team of fellow climbers who were all on an expedition organised by Earth’s Edge, successfully summited Aconcagua earlier this month.

Standing at over 22,000 feet high, Aconcagua is located in Argentina, is part of the Andes and and is the highest point in the Western Hemisphere.

Posting on his Facebook page, Shane said that it was “hard putting the whole trip into words yet” but described his entire experience on “an incredible mountain” as an “adventure”.

“Our team and guides were incredible...it was really cool to see everyone pull together and support each other all the way,” he wrote.

“Conditions on the mountain were challenging during our trip but also over the last few weeks. We got a really good run of weather which allowed us to give it a good go.

Shane is finally back home in Dingle this week and has promised to upload more photos and videos from the trip soon.