Dingle Wren groups begin to dispense their well-gotten gains

Sráid Eoin Wren members Joan Maguire, John Walker, Anne and Mike Granville presenting money gathered on the Wren's Day to Breda Dyland of Kerry Cancer Support Group. Photo by Declan Malone

Sráid Eoin Wren members and Scoil Iognáid Rís pupils Conal and Luke Ó Beaglaoí accepting a donation for their school at the John Street Wren ball in The Courthouse bar on Friday night from John Walker, Aoife Granville, Ciarnan Moran and Packie Begley. Photo by Declan Malone

Now that the Wren’s Day is over and the whistles, fifes and drums put away for another year, the Dingle Wrens are dispersing their well-gotten gains to local charities and good causes which will share something in the order of €9,000 between them.

The Quay Wren, who had their ball night in the Dingle Bay Hotel on January 3, followed their customary practice of donating to the RNLI and presented a cheque for €2,900. The donation included €505 that was raised at a Christmas Day swim in Dún Síon, organised by Eamonn Dowd who is a drummer with the Quay Wren band.

The Green & Gold Wren will also stay true to maritime form when they make a donation to the Dingle Coast and Cliff Rescue team. They won’t know the amount of the donation until they get around to opening the collection boxes, but that will happen pretty shortly.

The Sráid Eoin Wren held their ball night in The Courthouse bar last Friday and donated €500 to Scoil Iognáid Rís, which is fundraising for a badly needed school hall. Sráid Eoin donated another €500 to the Health Link Bus Service.

The Goat Street Wren will have their ball night early next month when they will donate €500 each to Scoil Iognáid Rís, West Kerry Community Hospital, West Kerry Hospice, Gairdín Mhuire, Dingle Bay Rover soccer club, and Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne student Leah O’Connor to help fund a working trip to Kenya.