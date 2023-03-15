Dingle set for a great St Patrick’s weekend as 2023 festivities kick-off

Dingle Business Chamber has organised a series of events to encourage people to explore what Dingle has to offer, as part of a move towards extending St. Patrick’s Day into St Patrick’s Weekend.

As always, the early birds will be up before the larks with the Dingle Fife and Drum Band’s traditional dawn march at 6am. But the national holiday in Dingle will get off to a second, more leisurely start with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade which is scheduled to leave Ashmount at 12.45pm. After the parade Rinceoirí an Ríóchta will provide a demonstration of Irish dancing at Holyground.

The following day, on Saturday morning a tour of the Díseart gardens and building is scheduled with a lunchtime concert at in the gardens. The garden tour will start at 11.30am and the tour of the Díseart building is times for 12 noon.

At 2.30pm there will be a guided tour of the town, following which the Chamber advises those interested in sporting events can find a spot to support Ireland and Kerry in their respective rugby and football matches.

On Sunday, a guided walk to Garfinny via Cám will leave from the Mart carpark at 10am, and the Business Chamber points out that the terrain on this walk requires suitable footwear.

For those who prefer an easier walk, there will be a guided walk from the Mart to the Famine Graveyard on Cnoc ‘a Cairn at 10.30am.

Services in both the Catholic and Anglican Church follow at 11.30am and 12 noon respectively.