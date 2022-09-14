Garda Supt Flor Murphy, Inspector Tim O'Keeffe, Sgt Elaine O'Donoghue and Sgt James Hurley who explained the working of the proposed 'See Something, Say Something' system at a meeting in Benner's Hotel on last Wednesday night. Photo by Declan Malone

Dingle is remarkably crime-free, for a town that hosts a huge number of events and visitors, according to Gardaí who met the public to introduce a text alert system that is designed to make it harder for people to get away with breaking the law.

Dingle Garda Sgt Elaine O’Donoghue told The Kerryman that over the course of what has been a very busy summer there has been only a handful of public order, assault, and criminal damage incidents in Dingle.

“Dingle would be well below the crime level of other, similar sized, towns,” she added.

Sgt O’Donoghue was among a team of Gardaí who attended a public meeting in Benner’s Hotel last Wednesday to explain the proposed ‘See Something, Say Something’ text alert system that offers a direct line of communication between the public and Gardaí.

At the meeting Garda Supt Flor O’Donoghue acknowledged the low crime levels in Dingle but added that he would still like to have a stronger Garda presence in the town because “our job is to keep things right and to keep the place safe”.

“I would like to have another 10 Gardaí in Dingle. I’d have them down on the Bridge. But I don’t have those resources and I won’t get them… This means Gardaí rely on support from the community and the See Something, Say Something system provides a means of doing that,” he said.

Supt Murphy said the text alert system, which is already operating very successfully in Tralee and is now ready to be rolled out in Dingle, would provide locals with a very accessible, easy to use, and anonymous way of contacting Gardaí to let them know of anti-social behaviour or suspicious activity on the streets.

“See Something, Say Something can be used [by the public] to report public order problems or any suspicious activity, such as potential drug dealing or drug use… We’ll take the information, assess it and respond as appropriate,” he said.

Inspector Tim O’Keeffe, who designed the See Something, Say Something system, said he learned from experience in Tralee that people could be reluctant to ring the Gardaí for various reasons, such as feeling that Gardaí were sick of hearing from them, or fear of retribution if they were identified as an informant.

To overcome this communication block, he designed the text-based system to be anonymous, and it worked. In the first year that See Something, Say Something was in operation in Tralee - from July 2018 to July 2019 – the number of public order offences fell by 20 per cent. Since it was set up Gardaí have received over 4,000 text messages from the public, 90 per cent of these related to reports of anti-social behaviour, and there was only one hoax call.

He added that people on the street are often better placed than Gardaí to see what’s going on and “See Something, Say Something gave Gardaí the information they needed to target problem areas, which allowed better use of resources and we got better results”.

Insp O’Keeffe said there were very good relations between the public and Gardaí in Dingle and the introduction of See Something, Say Something shouldn’t be seen as any suggestion that the town has exceptional problems with anti-social behaviour.

He defined anti-social behaviour as “anything that impacts on a person’s quality of life” and encouraged people to use the text alert system to let Gardaí know about incidents. “When we get there, we can decide if the law is being broken. The important thing is to give us the information,” he said.

Gardaí at the meeting in Benner’s Hotel said See Something, Say Something is ready to become operational in Dingle immediately, but felt it would be best to delay a formal launch for a few weeks until more information about the system and how to use it has been made available to the public.

In response to questions raised at the meeting, Insp O’Keeffe said they would be happy to operate the system bilingually, and Oifigeach Pleanála Teanga Cristín de Mórdha said Dúchas an Daingin would be happy to provide Irish language translation. Insp O’Keeffe welcomed the offer, but cautioned that some Gardaí in Tralee, which is the centre of operations for the system, might have difficulty understanding all-Irish text messages.