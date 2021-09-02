Dingle holds mini picnic as live music suddenly returns

Generous efforts and hard work by local organisers means a return to live music events in Dingle where the three-day ‘Go Tobann’ music festival will be held this weekend.

The brainchild of Baile ‘n Fheirtéaraigh, folklorist and musician Billy Mag Fhloinn, the mini festival will see internationally renowned Irish bands play an intimate concert hosted by Paul Geaney’s bar and restaurant. An outside event with numbers strictly limited, the music event will take place over three evenings, starting on Friday.

Prompted by the cancellation of the Electric Picnic music festival, Billy contacted some of the artists who were due to perform in Stradbally and asked them to come to Dingle instead. With a dearth of opportunities to play live gigs, the musicians were happy to oblige and played their part in making this event possible.

Billy said all the “high calibre” bands are playing for a fraction of the fee they would command at Electric Picnic or other festivals, “It is an event run by goodwill,” he said.

The goodwill extends beyond the musicians as organisers are not taking any fees for their work nor are the sound technicians and this, along with support from Paul Geaney’s Bar and Restaurant and Dick Mack’s Brewery, has made the event possible.

“I am very grateful to the bands for doing this at cut down rates,“ said Billy who has organised large scale events at Féile na Bealtaine but has never before organised a music festival.

“I contacted Tríona Duignan of Beo Binn and both she and Conor O Donovan have worked very hard to bring this about, for no reward apart from the love of music,” he added.

The line-up for the weekend includes Hermitage Green, who have played to sell-out crowds at iconic venues around the world. West Kerry has its own internationally famous musicians as well, and singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh will follow her acclaimed performance with The Irish Chamber Orchestra to take the stage with Mr. Muntz for their first gig. Meanwhile, Belfast rap group ‘Knee Cap’ will be onstage as will Toucan and the dynamic Moxie.

Ventry/Cork band Naked Animals, formerly known as Strange Attractor, will take to the stage on Sunday and the events of the weekend will finish with a foot-tapping super céilí with Peter Staunton, Niamh Varian-Barry and Seán Leahy.

The events will be wrapped up early each night with a strict finishing time of 11pm on Friday and Saturday and 10.30pm on Sunday. To adhere to Covid restrictions tickets on sale to the public have been limited to 150 for each night and while Friday night and Saturday are sold out there are still a few remaining tickets for Sunday night. Tickets are for sale on Eventbrite, search for Go Tobann.