Dingle holds major celebration for Kerry Under-14 Ladies

The U14 girls team homecoming celebrations at Pairc an Ághasaigh, Dingle, after winning the All-Ireland final. Photo by Manuela Dei Grandi

Cumann Peil Ban Daingean Uí Chúis was rightly intent on celebrating the club’s involvement in Kerry’s under-14 Ladies All-Ireland football championship win in recent weeks but, as one club member explained, this celebration grew and grew, then grew some more.

Kerry won a breathless, high-scoring clash against Cork in the Platinum final, and the Dingle club was, naturally, delighted at having Jessie Lynch and Hayley O’Flaherty involved in the county’s win. John O’Connor was also there as part of the management, giving further cause for celebration.

Plans to mark the occasion in Dingle were gathering steam, and the club decided it would only be right to invite Corca Dhuibhne’s Kerry members – Éabha Ní Shiúrdáin, Sadhbh Ní Shlattara, and Sibéal Ní Shéaghdha – to join them.

But, as vice-chairperson Orla McCarthy explained, the expansion didn’t stop there.

“So we decided we’d invite the three local Corca Dhuibhne girls – and sure it turned out that the whole Kerry team was there, or the vast majority of them anyway!” she told The Kerryman. “It was brilliant, and I think everyone who was there was really appreciative of what we did.”

Festivities on the evening included a barbecue at Páirc an Ághasaigh; a presentation to the team’s local participants, also at Páirc an Ághasaigh; and a parade.

“I think it was really positive for ladies football, the numbers getting involved in the sport here are very much going in the right direction, and hopefully seeing something like this will inspire other girls in the locality,” Orla added.

