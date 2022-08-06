Dingle GAA club moves draw date after falling short of tickets target

There has been anger at the decision by Dingle GAA club to extend the deadline to enter their fundraising raffle for a home, shortly before the winner was to be drawn.

However, the club has said it took the decision to postpone last night’s raffle as it needs to sell more tickets to make the necessary funds. The draw will now take place on October 7.

The club had promoted the draw deadline throughout yesterday, August 5.

In a statement online, the club said that, to meet the costs they would incur, they need to sell 12,000 and had not reached the target on Friday evening ahead of the raffle draw.

"We had ambitions to sell 12,000 tickets. While we are very proud of how the fundraiser has performed (10,800 tickets sold), we have ultimately fallen short of our goal in the original timeline that we set. We appreciate that this might not seem like a huge deficit; however, our planned infrastructural works are likely to cost circa €1.5m and therefore it is imperative that we secure as much funding as possible via this fundraiser,” the statement said.

“We promised our community that we would deliver better facilities for the children of the Dingle Peninsula and the generations yet to come. We are committed to keeping this promise. With this in mind, and having consulted with key community stakeholder groups, we have taken the very difficult decision to extend our draw in order to attain our goals.”

The club said it now hopes to sell more tickets over the next nine weeks, and in October, one winner will walk away with the keys to a home in Dingle.

The fundraiser launched earlier this year and is raising funds for new facilities at the club grounds. It is also raising funds for Kerry Hospice Foundation.

Raffle tickets are on sale on www.winahomeindingle.com.