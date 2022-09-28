Dingle Food Festival focuses on reducing its environmental footprint in 2022

With Dingle Food Festival taking place this weekend, getting underway on Friday, September 30, organisers have placed an emphasis on reducing the festival’s environmental footprint.

With this in mind, organisers have encouraged visitors to bring their own tableware, which can be used at any of the festival’s many food outlets.

If you forget to do so, you can purchase a festival pack instead, with bamboo-made packs available from €10 and palm-leaf-made packs on offer for €1.

Rinse stations will also be located conveniently around the town.