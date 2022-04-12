‘Dingle Folk Tales’ the subject of new book by Kerry author Luke Eastwood

Kerry-based author Luke Eastwood has just released his latest book, entitled 'Dingle Folk Tales', which is available to buy now and in Dingle book stores.

There’s prolific and there’s Kerry-based author Luke Eastwood who has just this month released another book out into the world, just months after his last release in which he examined and explored the origins of Halloween and its many traditions.

This time around, Luke has turned his eye towards West Kerry and has penned a brand new book entitled ‘Dingle Folk Tales’ in which he has brought together history and tales from all across the Dingle area, from top to bottom, and ranging from the dim and distant past, right up to the current times.

Dingle, the author says, is a special place, with a strange and unique history and charm, as this book will reveal he said.

Luke spoke to The Kerryman this week about the book.

"When I was doing a previous book which was called ‘Kerry Folk Tales', I only had about five or six stories from Dingle but I was aware that there was a hell of a lot more out there to delve into so I went off, spent a lot of time in the library in Dingle for research, and after two years of work, here we are with the finished product,” he said.

"Over lockdown when the library was closed, I had to do a lot of my research online and over the phone and I was lucky enough to be able to meet a few people on my travels that helped me out massively. There’s one story in the book actually, about Fungie, I just ran into him by pure chance and he happened to mention that he was the first person in Dingle to go swimming with Fungie. So I said to him ‘as it happens, I’m writing a book...’ so he told me the whole story and so I was able to weave that into the book which I was really happy with," Luke continued.

"Particularly as I am a total ‘blow in’, it has been am honour to retell some of the stoties of Corca Dhuibhne, some of which are known to many, but many of which are largely forgotten, particularly outside of West Kerry," he continued.

Over the course of the book, Luke sheds light on many a topic including a chapter on the last knights of Kerry and Rathinane Castle, the wren boys of Dingle, the Dunquin catastrophe and the Battle of Ventry, to name but a few.

The book is available to buy online at https://lukeeastwood.com/ and in shops in Dingle.