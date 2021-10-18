Kerry

Dingle draft local area plan in High Court on grounds including alleged conflict of interest by councillor

Mary Carolan

Two men have taken High Court proceedings against Kerry County Council aimed at overturning a decision limiting housing development on a road with panoramic views over Dingle harbour.

John Moore, a businessman, and Brendan O’Connell, a vet, own lands adjoining High Road, also known as Goat Street, in Dingle.

They are seeking to overturn the council’s rejection of a proposed material alteration to the local area plan which would have reduced from 30 to 15 metres a landscape protection area (LPA) adjoining High Road.

