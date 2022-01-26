Dingle device could transform container traffic across the globe

A company established by Castlegregory man Mike Fitzgerald has developed a product that could revolutionise the management of shipping containers in transit and make worldwide freight transport more efficient and environmentally friendly. Mike’s company, Net Feasa, has devised a system that uses communications technology and artificial intelligence to pinpoint the exact location of a shipping container at any time during its journey over land, sea or air. The efficiencies gained by knowing exactly where a container is at a given time will allow shipping companies to reduce the number of containers they use and so help them reduce costs and reduce their carbon footprint, according to Mike. The IoTPASS device, which has been developed in collaboration with Cork based Tyndall National Institute, is designed to be affordable and to last the lifetime of a shipping container, removing the need to replace batteries or other components. Added to this, global communications company Vodafone has teamed up to supply sim cards which will connect the device to the Internet, allowing it to communicate information about a container in transit. Present tracking systems do not give a complete picture of the whereabouts of non-refrigerated containers. Even though tracking is done, it can be labour intensive and relies on information being passed on from scanners at ports or airports along the container’s route. However, the system being brought to market by Net Feasa will be much more effective in communicating a container’s location and other crucial information to the owners. Combined with this, Net Feasa has an already widely used data management system called EvenKeel, which will provide reports and analysis of the data gathered from the IoT device attached to a shipping container. The innovative device has gone through exhaustive testing to ensure it can function in the extreme environments to which shipping containers are exposed, such as high levels of salt, grease, dirt, and equator to arctic temperatures. One of the test locations was Dutch Harbour in Alaska, home port of ‘The Deadliest Catch’ TV series. A critical part of Net Feasa’s new technology is that it is maintenance free. Mike said that while tracking devices for refrigerated containers are already on the market, these are powered by batteries that must be changed periodically. To avoid the labour-intensive task of locating a specific container and organising someone to change the battery, Net Feasa’s IoTPASS harvests solar power and energy from the movement of the container so that it can keep on running without interruption. Both Net Feasa and the Tyndall National Institute are participants in the EU Energy ECS project, an extensive three-year project to develop smart and secure energy solutions for future mobility and green energy transition. The project has a total of 30 partners from eight European countries and an overall budget of €33 million. Net Feasa, with its HQ in Dingle and offices in California is a wireless service provider founded in 2015. The company is focused on providing IoT data connectivity, connectivity management, analytics and machine learning for smart containers (intermodal transport containers). Mike Fitzgerald has 30 years of experience in software and wireless networking companies. After 10 years with Ericsson, he went on to be a vice president of two NASDAQ-quoted companies, ADC Telecommunications and interWAVE Communications. Between 1999 and 2019 he was a founding investor or board member of a number of companies including Net Feasa, Altobridge, NewBay, AMCS Group, Mianach (VC) and Microcellular Systems Ltd. Mike graduated from University College Cork in 1988 and Stanford University Graduate School of Business in 2008. In 2009, he was named Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year (Emerging category) and a Technology Pioneer at the World Economic Forum in 2012.

Happy patrons raise their glasses to the end of restrictions

The lifting of Covid restrictions on Saturday brought about a marked change in the nightime atmosphere on the streets of Dingle as pubs returned to normal closing times and people seized the opportunity to drink a pint with an elbow on the bar for the first time in nearly two years.

On Friday night, when the 8pm pubs curfew still in place, the streets of Dingle were quiet by 9pm and entirely devoid of life by midnight. On the following night the scene was entirely different and by midnight groups of people were wandering the streets, heading for a last drink in their preferred watering holes.

The drinking public didn’t get carried away and let their enthusiasm get the better of them however and peace, joy and relative quiet prevailed.

For Caitríona Ní Dhonnchadha, who travelled from Killarney for the weekend with a group of friends, the lifting of Covid restrictions meant the return of a “sense of choice, freedom and friendship”.

“Coming back together and meeting people is beautiful,” she said.

In McCarthy’s bar Mike Coult and his friends were enjoying a quiet pint at the bar and it tasted all the better for the absence of so many rules and regulations. “It’s nice to be able to have a pint in a relaxed atmosphere for the first time in two years, without rules about masks, where you can stand and everything,” said Mike.

Family Wren gathers up over €1k for hospice

The Madeley family put their musical talents to good use over the festive season when they toured the countryside around Lios Póil and Minard under the banner of the Baile na Saor Wren and helped to raise over €1,000 for the Kerry Hospice Foundation

The Wren, made up of Sadhbh, Oisín, and their parents Niamh and Tim Madeley play fiddle, banjo, accordion and guitar so they were well set up to entertain the neigbhours and they found a welcome on the mat everywhere they went.

The Madeleys have been going out on the Wren for the past four years so, even though they took a break in 2020 because of Covid restrictions, Oisín can now claim to be a Wren veteran at the tender age of seven.

The Madeley’s fundraising efforts were inspired by Mary O’Sullivan, Oisín and Sadhbh’s grandmother from the pub in Garraí, who was a great supporter of Kerry Hospice and held annual fundraising coffee mornings had a huge local following. Mary died on December 9 and she was very much in the minds of the Madeley family and the community of Lios Póil over the festive season.

Following on from the Wren’s Day, Colm and Paddy Hanafin held a bucket collection in O’Sullivan’s bar in Garraí on January 2 and the very generous donations they received brought the total raised for Kerry Hospice up to €1,050.

The money was passed on to West Kerry Hospice organizer Ursula O’Connell on Monday and it will be used to fund local services. Ursula said the donation was particularly welcome after a year when fundraising events for the Hospice Foundation were severely curtailed by Covid restrictions and she thanked the Madeley family and the people of Lios Póil for their great generosity and support.

Speak up for Irish on the streets of Dingle

The plan to make the Irish language more visible and more frequently heard in Dingle town has taken a step forward with the appointment of an Oifigeach Pleanála Teanga to implement the Plean Teanga Dhaingean Uí Chúis, and she is hitting the ground running.

Cristín de Mordha was appointed to the job by Dúchas an Daingin, the group responsible for the implementation of the Irish language plan for Dingle/Danigean Uí Chúis, within its designation as one of Ireland’s 16 Bailte Seirbhíse Gaeltachta (Gaeltacht Service Towns). The plan, devised by the Irish language arts centre An Lab in consultation with the community, is a Government resourced effort designed to lift an Ghaoluinn out of the classroom and into everyday use.

Although Dingle already has a strong Irish language presence, Cristín is looking forward to increasing the status of Irish in the town.

“I can do all my business in Irish in Dingle,” she said. However, Irish as a living language is experiencing unprecedented pressure in West Kerry where the population of an Ghaeltacht is continuing to decline. According to research done by Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta, only 23 per cent of families currently living in Gaeltachtaí nationwide are rearing their children through Irish.

Resources offered by the Irish language plan include supports to help businesses establish themselves as providers of services in Irish, which can help them expand their customer base. Some businesses have already experienced the advantage of providing Irish language services. Comhar Chreidmheasa Chorca Dhuibhne, came to national attention when it won the ‘Marketing as Gaeilge’ award - ahead of the GAA - for their delivery of services in Irish. And Murphy’s Ice Cream were featured on the evening news for their support of ‘Baile Átha Cliath le Gaeilge’, giving national attention to their brand.

Cristín plans to meet with businesses, clubs, community group and festivals to discuss and support the inclusion of Irish as an integral part of their communications strategies and to encourage people to provide a real ‘Céad Míle Fáilte’ in person and on social media channels.

Every big undertaking starts with small steps and each Tuesday evening Cristín will lead a walk/run around Slí na Sláinte with conversation as Gaoluinn as the first in a series of events and activities that aims to have Dingle a fully bilingual town by the end of the plan.

Meanwhile, cupáin caifé agus pótaí tae will be the order of the day in bars and restaurants as Dúchas an Daingin bring groups together to speak and to practise their Irish in the company of speakers who are already proficient. They are also organising more classes in Irish, to help people grapple with the complexities of ‘an tuiseal ginideach’ and other aspects of Irish grammar.

To complement their plans, Cristín and Dúchas an Daingin are looking for people who have ideas for ways in which people can gather and enjoy activities ‘as Gaoluinn’, as well as people who are willing to lead such events.

Cathaoirleach of Dúchas an Daingin Micheál Ó Coileain, said the group has been allocated €80,000 per year for seven years for the implementation of the plan, to cover wages, administration and other costs.

Specifically, the plan aims to increase the number of daily Irish speakers in Dingle by 25 per cent – an increase of 59 on the current number of 237. The plan also aims to have services in Irish available in 50 per cent of the shops and businesses in town, and to have Irish language plans in place in 50 per cent Dingle’s organisations, clubs and festivals by the end of the seven year period of the language plan.

For more information on activities or to read the plan go to linktr.ee/duchasandaingin or contact Cristín on 087-7004884 or email optduchasandaingin@gmail.com or connect through their social media channels at duchasandangin on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The official designation of Dingle as a Gaeltacht service town was enacted on October 13, 2021, through an order made by the Minister of State for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under section 9 of the Gaeltacht Act 2012.

Four Dingle houses in top 10 of B&B awards

The Irish bed & breakfast is famed throughout the world as the very model of hospitality and they don’t come any better than the B&Bs in Dingle, which claimed the top spots in the Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards 2022 for the quality of both the bed and the breakfast.

Four Dingle establishments were included in the list of the top 10 B&Bs in Ireland, with Pax House in first place, followed by Castlewood House in second, Heaton’s seventh, and Greenmount House ranked 10th best in the country.

In the Best Breakfast section of the awards the ranking was reversed with Castlewood House taking the number 1 spot and Pax in second place.

Readers who voted in the Independent’s annual awards described the breakfast at Castlewood House as “an event in itself” and said “the quality of t he food, the extensive menu and the presentation is remarkable”.

Meanwhile, holidaymakers who enjoyed the lofty view over Dingle Harbour as they sat down to breakfast in Pax House described the fare as “original, creative and delicious”.