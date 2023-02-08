Developers appeal ‘racist’ planning condition in Kerry housing development

Some of the planning conditions that Kerry County Council imposed on a proposed housing estate in Dingle have been condemned as ‘racist’ by the developers behind the project, who have now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála.

The proposed development of 91 residential units, made up of apartments and houses on a 1.87 hectare site in the Grove, was approved for planning permission by Kerry County Council on December 21, despite strenuous objections from surrounding residents.

Among 24 conditions attaching to the decision to grant planning permission, Kerry County Council stipulated that the apartments and houses must be used as “primary permanent all year-round private residences [and] shall not be used as holiday units or second homes”. The Council also ruled that the houses and apartments can only be bought by individual purchasers rather than corporate entities, and that at least two thirds of the units must be reserved for Irish speakers for a period of 15 years.

The developers – a firm called Social Housing Company with addresses in Dublin, Cork and Main Street, Dingle – have now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála seeking changes to several of the planning conditions which, they insist, would make the entire project commercially unviable and are ‘racist’ in some instances.

The developers take particular issue with ‘Condition 8’ of the 24 conditions attached to the council’s decision to grant planning permission, which stipulates that “the houses and apartments can only be bought by individual purchasers, rather than corporate entities”.

Council planners said ‘Condition 8’ was included “to restrict new housing development to use by persons of a particular class or description in order to ensure an adequate choice and supply of housing, including affordable housing, in the common good”.

However, in the appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanála Daragh Griffin of Social Housing Company says the intention of ‘Condition 8’ “is to discriminate with no justification” and labels this as “a form of racism towards a particular social class”.

Social Housing Company also argues that ‘Condition 8’ could make the development commercially unviable. In the appeal to An Bord Pleanála Daragh Griffin points out that the intended buyers of most or all of the units in the estate are Kerry County Council and Cluid Housing who, between them, have already expressed interest in buying at least 60 units. However, he adds “we will be seeking investment from corporate structures to realise all the development and we don’t want the condition to affect investment through misunderstanding”.

“We feel the restriction is inappropriate to this geographic location and the condition might present difficulties in securing funding for the overall development. Planning condition 8 is intended to restrict Cuckoo type investment funds bulk buying the homes… but Cuckoo funds don’t invest into small rural towns with low population growth,” he argues, adding: “If the intention of ‘Condition 8’ is to exclude bulk buying of homes and provide an owner occupier guarantee, then this proposed development and many other developments will never be built…”

Social Housing Company also takes issue with a condition of the planning permission which says the units must be occupied as permanent residences for the first seven years after they are completed. The company asks An Bord Pleanála to reject, or revise, this condition saying: “This housing scheme is totally focused on the provision of social housing… no other model works on this site. The site location directly adjacent to existing social housing units will make the proposed units a difficult sell to the private sector…”

Another condition which says at least 66 per cent of the units must be reserved for Irish speakers is also challenged by Social Housing Company which says it would make “the development unrealistic and the land undevelopable”.

“There simply isn’t 66 per cent of the local population in the market to purchase a house within this proposed development with the level of Irish speaking ability,” the developers say, adding that “the clause significantly devalues the resale value of the house”.

The grant of planning permission has also been appealed by surrounding residents and by Áiseanna na hÓige Teo.