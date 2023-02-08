Kerry

Developers appeal ‘racist’ planning condition in Kerry housing development

Declan Malone and Joan Maguire

Some of the planning conditions that Kerry County Council imposed on a proposed housing estate in Dingle have been condemned as ‘racist’ by the developers behind the project, who have now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála.

The proposed development of 91 residential units, made up of apartments and houses on a 1.87 hectare site in the Grove, was approved for planning permission by Kerry County Council on December 21, despite strenuous objections from surrounding residents.

