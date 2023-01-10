Devastated Kerry family recall their terror after lightning blaze destroys family home

A Kerry family were lucky to escape with their lives after their home went up in flames in the early hours of Sunday morning, after a lightning strike set fire to the roof

Joe Toms and his wife Maire Fenton Toms were at home with their son Niall (20) and daughter Aoife (16) when the blaze broke out at their home at 2.15am forcing them to flee outside in the middle of the night and watch as their Caragh Lake home burnt almost to the ground. Two other daughters Ciara and Niamh were not a home.

The freak incident is believed to be a result of lightening which blew off the tiles from the roof of the house and ignited a fire which burns the entire upper floor of the family home.

Significant damage was also caused to the ground floor of the house which is known as Teachain Cloch in Muingaphuca, Caragh Lake.

The family have been left homeless following the devastating blaze and are this week shell-shocked and heart-broken at the loss of everything they own but thankful everyone is alive and well.

"Thankfully we all safe .. We are just in shock. I heard a bang and we assume it was lightening from that. We don’t know what happened. It all happened so quickly, we just went into panic mode,” said Joe.

The fire came in through the roof of one of the daughter's bedrooms who thankfully was not at home at the time and spread from there to the rest of the house.

"I woke up and realised there was no electricity and said I would go and reset it and then I saw a glow coming from my daughter's bedroom. If she was at home the door would have been closed. I went in and saw plasterboard popping and flames coming through the roof. I thought it was a small fire and I threw a glass of water on it. Then I screamed,” recalls Joe who tried to save his family home.

“Within 20 seconds there was thick black smoke. My wife was screaming I was still in the room. I thought I could save the house. My wife was calling me but I couldn’t hear her. I thought the worst. My son came into the room and we rand downstairs and outside and we saw the fire taking off across the roof,” Joe told The Kerryman.

He and his son were hospitalised following the fire but have since been released. The family are now left counting the cost of the fire which completely destroyed their home and have lost all their possessions including irreplaceable personal items.

"The whole house is not liveable. It has been completely destroyed .. We have lost all our possession, a lot of sentimental stuff like my wife's wedding dress and paperwork, marriage certs, even old videos of the children when they were young,” said Joe.

Currently the family are living in a holiday home belonging to another family member in Faha and have no idea of the true extent of the damage caused to their home and when they will be able to live in it again.

The family however have been overwhelmed by the huge support from the local community and the many neighbours that have rallied to support them since the fire.

"The support and help has been truly amazing. It is so overwhelming. It is just incredible. We have got hundreds of messages of support,” said Joe. He paid thanks to all the neighbours who have helped out including Brendan and Angela Moriarty, Lynne and Mike Fenton and Dr Mulligan.

They said the fire service and the gardaí went above and beyond to help the family including fireman Damian Quigg who helped rescue some sentimental items for the family.

"He was incredible, he asked us what he could save and he put his life at risk for us,” said Maire.

Local councillors including Mayor of Kerry, Cllr John Francis Flynn, have offered their sympathies and support to the family in this difficult time.

“The community is shocked at what happened and we would like to help in any way we can," he said.

Cllr Michael Cahill have also offered his support and said that this is a time for the community come together.

The local community have rallied around the family and a GoFundMe has been set up to help which has raised more than €3,000 in one day.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/killorglin-family-fentontoms-lost-their-home?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer-andr&utm_term=undefine

Freak lightning strike burns family home

A Killorglin family have been left shocked following a lucky escape from the burning home in the early hours of Sunday morning after a lightning strike set fire to the roof

Joe Toms and his wife Maire Fenton Toms were at home with their son Niall (20) and daughter Aoife (16) when the blaze broke out at their home at 2.15am forcing them to flee outside in the middle of the night and watch as their Caragh Lake home burnt almost to the ground.

The shocking incident has left the family homeless and having lost all their possessions as the devastating blaze gutted their home.

"Thankfully we all safe .. We are just in shock. I heard a bang and we assume it was lightening from that. We don’t know what happened. It all happened so quickly, we just went into panic mode,” said Joe.

"The whole house is not liveable. It has been completely destroyed .. We have lost all our possession, a lot of sentimental stuff like my wife's wedding dress and paperwork, marriage certs, even old videos of the children when they were young,” said Joe.

Since news of the freak accident became known the community in Caragh Lake and Killorglin have rallied around the family and have set up a GoFundMe to help the family regbuild their home and replace their possessions.