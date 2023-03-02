Determination and motivation as Barraduff community runs for cancer care

Getting ready for the Barraduff 5k are front left to right: Ryan and Josh O'Donoghue. second row left to right: Paul Favier, Declan O'Donoghue, Tadhg Shea and Marie O'Donoghue. Third row: Marguerite O'Donoghue, Julett Culloty and Breda Moran. Back: Pat Doolan, Aileen Doherty, and Mags Keogh.

Over the past number of weeks the community of Barraduff and the surrounding areas have been putting their best foot forward in participating in a Couch to 5K.

This initiative has been overseen by Declan O’Donoghue of Triumph Coaching and has led to up to 80 people attending training in the Barraduff Community Field.

Not even the cold and wintry weather of snow and hailstone could hamper the efforts of this community and all their hard work will culminate in a 5K fundraiser run on Saturday March 4th at 10am in Barraduff Community Field. The donations from this 5K run will be kindly donated to Kerry Hospice for Palliative Care in Kerry.

“The people from the parish of Glenflesk, Rathmore and surrounding areas have shown great dedication and motivation towards improving their fitness and wellbeing. With their support and the support of their family and friends we hope March 4 will raise vital funds for this very important charity,” he said

The community have also put out a call for others to join them in their endeavours with walkers, runners and joggers invited or anyone can pop along for a coffee and donate to the cause.