Desmonds celebrate North Kerry League winning team of 1971

Back in Time: The Castleisland Desmonds GAA Club Senior Football Team which defeated Finuge to win the North Kerry League final on November 7th 1971 in Frank Sheehy Park in Listowel. Pictured with supporters are front from left: Dr. Dave Geaney, Eamon 'Doc' O'Sullivan, Gay Carty, RIP; Paul Geaney, Brendan O'Rourke, Ted O'Connor, Donal 'Duke' O'Connor, James 'Chassie' Cronin, RIP; John 'Deacon' Horan, Jack Nolan and Dick Geaney. Players, back from left: Mike Joe O'Sullivan, Timmy O'Sullivan, RIP; Jimmy Greaney, RIP; Dermot Long, John O'Connor, Donal Kelliher, RIP; Maurice Brosnan, Eamon P. O'Connor, Seán McCarthy, and Mike Mitchell. That's Jim O'Connor, RIP, of Barrack Street and of the magic bottle fame. If anyone knows the names of any of the supporters in the photograph please ring 087 2359467.

The North Kerry League winning Castleisland Desmonds team of 1971 which was honoured at the River Island Hotel recently. Front from left: Dr. Dave Geaney, Eamon 'Doc' O'Sullivan, Peter Carty representing his late father Gay; Paul Geaney, Terence McQuinn, Brendan O'Rourke, Donal 'Duke' O'Connor, John 'Deacon' Horan and Jack Nolan. Back from left: Mike Joe O'Sullivan, Tommy O'Sullivan representing his father, Timmy; Dermot Long, Simon Kelliher, representing his father Donal; Maurice brosnan, Eamon P. O'Connor, Seán McCarthy, Aidan McGaley, Mike Mitchell and Willie Dom O'Connor. Photo by John Reidy

On Saturday night, August 27, a wonderful occasion was held in the River Island Hotel for the Desmonds men of the 1971 North Kerry League-winning team.

Club PRO Eilish O’Leary sent the following report:

The 50th anniversary, albeit one year late due to COVID, honoured the team’s achievements from November 7, 1971, on a wintry Listowel GAA pitch when they beat Finuge 4-8 to 0-11.

The celebrations committee consisted of Jack Nolan, Wille Dom O’Connor, Donal Duke O’Connor, Dr Dave Geaney, Eamon P O’Connor, John B Pender and Paudie Herlihy, who began their preparations over two months ago.

They were delighted to see club members and players travelled from Cork, Galway, Wexford and Limerick for the occasion.

Master of Ceremonies for the evening, Willie Dom O’Connor, said it was wonderful to see so many of the panel on the night, and he acknowledged those that are no longer with us, notably: Timmy O’Sullivan, represented by his son, Tommy; Donal Kelliher, represented by his son, Simon; Jimmy Greaney; James ‘Chassie’ Cronin; Gay Carty and Jim O’Connor, Barrack Street.

Some of the players came forward and spoke of the hard training sessions, stories about each game and, of course, the match celebrations afterwards.

A social was held for the victorious team at the time in the Manhattan Hotel, which they all fondly remembered.

One very important and remarkable statistic from the evening was explained by Willie Dom O’Connor in that the manager of the 1971 team was Dr Dave Geaney, and 50 years later, in 2021, he managed ‘the double’ with the senior team, winning the North Kerry League and championship titles.

It was a wonderful night of celebration and nostalgia – congratulations to everyone involved.

The following report of that November 7, 1971 North Kerry League final appeared in The Kerryman on the issue of November 12, 1971.

