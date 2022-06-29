Deputy Pa Daly criticises Taoiseach in Dáil as 91 adults and 14 children now homeless in Kerry

Sinn Féin Deputy Pa Daly said that 91 adults and 14 children are currently homeless in the county.

Speaking during a Dáil debate on Tuesday, Deputy Daly asked Taoiseach Micheál Martin to report on the progress of its ‘well-being framework’ for Ireland initiative that is overseen by his Department.

The well-being framework is used as a means of assessing the country’s well-being and is considered a method for exploring the Government’s options on how to improve and understand the quality of life for its citizens.

But Deputy Daly criticised the Taoiseach, citing the chronic shortage of homeless accommodation in Kerry as evidence of blatant shortcomings in the well-being framework’s objectives.

The Taoiseach said a second report on the well-being framework was published earlier this month that would help inform policymakers in order to take ‘a rounded view’ based on evidence of what determines quality of life, beyond just economic growth.

However, Deputy Daly said Kerry County Council’s (KCC) homeless service is already overwhelmed and had effectively run out of available homeless accommodation.

He claims that KCC’s own accommodation is now full and that the use of bed and breakfast accommodation, hostels, and hotels are also ‘maxed out’ across the county.

“There are more than 2,000 qualified applicants on the housing list [in Kerry]. The market has tightened recently, and some providers have been lost to it,” Deputy Daly said.

“More and more families, however, are being issued with notices to quit and the ending of the eviction ban has had severe consequences. Will the Taoiseach intervene and do something?” Deputy Daly asked.

Kerry County Council was contacted by The Kerryman to verify Deputy Daly’s claims that all its emergency accommodation in the county is full. No response has as yet been received.