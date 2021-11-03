Kerry

Deputy Daly slams Senator O’Sullivan’s ‘Hitler’ jibe

Sinn Féin deputy Pa Daly.

Stephen Fernane

A war of words has erupted between Sinn Féin Deputy Pa Daly and Fianna Fáil Senator Ned O’Sullivan over Sinn Féin’s readiness to accept a non-jury Special Criminal Court in ‘exceptional circumstances.’

Senator O’Sullivan raised the political temperature at the weekend when tweeting ‘Hitler’ had also shifted on his principles once the lure of political power came into view in a direct swipe at Sinn Féin’s long-time opposition to the Special Criminal Court (SCC).

The party has always opposed the renewal of the legislation that reinforces the non-jury court, but it decided at last weekend’s ard fheis to drop its opposition as it awaits the outcome of a review.

