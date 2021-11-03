Deputy Daly slams Senator O’Sullivan’s ‘Hitler’ jibe

A war of words has erupted between Sinn Féin Deputy Pa Daly and Fianna Fáil Senator Ned O’Sullivan over Sinn Féin’s readiness to accept a non-jury Special Criminal Court in ‘exceptional circumstances.’

Senator O’Sullivan raised the political temperature at the weekend when tweeting ‘Hitler’ had also shifted on his principles once the lure of political power came into view in a direct swipe at Sinn Féin’s long-time opposition to the Special Criminal Court (SCC).

The party has always opposed the renewal of the legislation that reinforces the non-jury court, but it decided at last weekend’s ard fheis to drop its opposition as it awaits the outcome of a review.

Senator O’Sullivan tweeted: ‘Hitler shed most of his principles the minute he secured power…Sinn Féin not even waiting that long!!’

But the reference has angered many in Sinn Féin, prompting Deputy Daly to say he ‘felt sorry’ for Senator O’Sullivan if resorting to the Third Reich leader is his only recourse.

“If he was on the ball, he’d have known that nothing compares to the atrocities carried out by the Nazi regime. I think he should withdraw the remark,” Deputy Daly told The Kerryman.

“I think he should stay off twitter. I actually feel sorry for Ned if he’s trying to be relevant by coming out with statements like that…It’s a disgraceful remark that he should withdraw. If it was in one of the Houses of the Oireachtas that he said it, he would be forced to withdraw it. It’s not long since Ned was voting for a Sinn Féin Mayor of Kerry himself. When he was running for the Seanad he used to be lobbying us councillors for votes,” Deputy Daly said.

But Senator O'Sullivan was not for shifting on his remarks, adding that Sinn Féin is able to give as good as it gets on social media ‘but can’t take it’.

“They are very sensitive when it comes to taking it. Anonymous social media is their element, but they can’t accept home truths,” Senator O’Sullivan told The Kerryman.

“Clearly, Sinn Fein in Kerry is split on the issue of the Special Criminal Court,” he added.

This is in reference to former Sinn Féin councillor, Toiréasa Ferris's social media branding of her party’s Special Criminal Court U-turn decision as “utter bulls**t” and “cute hoorism”. She labelled it as a move to grasp “power at any cost”, even threatening to vote for another party.

When put to Deputy Daly, he said: “She is entitled to her opinion”.

"I’m not sure what her reference was in relation to the article 26 of the UN Declaration of Human Rights,” he said.

Deputy Daly added that some of the criminal charges currently before the SCC should not be there, and that Sinn Féin have called on Government to establish a review committee on the courts. He said the recent ard fheis decision gives the party flexibility to see whether it can agree with the conclusions of the review before formally deciding on the issue.

“At the moment, it is a civil servant who makes the decision as to whether a case is tried in the Special Criminal Court, or not,” Deputy Daly said.

“I hope that at least this decision will be taken away from a civil servant and that the State would have to try and convince a judge why it is that a particular case must be sent to a Special Criminal Court.”