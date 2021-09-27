‘Deputies such as the late Jackie Healy-Rae would say the country has gone mad over the lack of political leadership’

Premium
Independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae are calling on the Government to reintroduce the harvesting of peat as a matter of priority to lessen the impact of peat shortages on the horticultural industry.
Michael Healy-Rae said if politicians such as the late deputy Jackie Healy-Rae were to come back and see what is happening, they would say the lack of political leadership in the country ‘has gone mad’.
He criticised the Government’s decision to stand over the closure of Bord Na Mona while advancing a situation whereby peat stocks are having to be imported for the Irish horticultural sector.
“This imported product is putting rising costs on an already struggling sector. We are completely lacking political leadership,” said Michael.
The Kilgarvan deputies say it makes ‘no sense’ to use the topic of reducing Ireland’s carbon footprint as the reason for not harvesting peat when hundreds of tonnes of peat continue to be imported into Ireland from Germany and Eastern Europe.
“I know that sectors of the horticultural industry in Kerry are having sever difficulties because of the added expense for getting peat moss from abroad. It doesn’t make any sense when we have it here and could be harvesting it,” Danny told The Kerryman.
Deputy Danny Healy-Rae wants legislation to be brought forward to deal with the planning issues so that peat can be harvested here.
“It seems there is no bother importing briquettes and moss peat from abroad while our bogs are lying idle. It’s obvious that people need to have a fire to keep themselves warm during the winter…They are talking about climate and carbon footprint but what was the carbon footprint in bringing in 200 lorry loads of it [peat] in by boat from Latvia and transporting it all around the country?”
“We have about six months to get our house in order and I’m appealing to the Government to have a bit of common sense and let us use the resources we have. We don’t have oil, or gold, or diamonds or any other deposits like that. Be sensible about it, we have peat so why not use it. Are they going to close the country down?” said Danny.