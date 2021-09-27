Kerry

‘Deputies such as the late Jackie Healy-Rae would say the country has gone mad over the lack of political leadership’

Deputies Danny and Michael Healy-Rae are calling for the reintroduction of peat harvesting. Expand

Stephen Fernane

Independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae are calling on the Government to reintroduce the harvesting of peat as a matter of priority to lessen the impact of peat shortages on the horticultural industry.

Michael Healy-Rae said if politicians such as the late deputy Jackie Healy-Rae were to come back and see what is happening, they would say the lack of political leadership in the country ‘has gone mad’.

He criticised the Government’s decision to stand over the closure of Bord Na Mona while advancing a situation whereby peat stocks are having to be imported for the Irish horticultural sector.

