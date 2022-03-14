Kerry

Department quiet on Skellig Star queries

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

The Department responsible for Direct Provision and accommodation for refugees and asylum seekers said it cannot outline where in the county Ukrainians will be accommodated.

This was said by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth in response to queries from this newspaper relating to the Skellig Star Direct Provision Centre in Cahersiveen, which is expected to re-open its doors this week to provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

