Department quiet on Skellig Star queries

The Department responsible for Direct Provision and accommodation for refugees and asylum seekers said it cannot outline where in the county Ukrainians will be accommodated.

This was said by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth in response to queries from this newspaper relating to the Skellig Star Direct Provision Centre in Cahersiveen, which is expected to re-open its doors this week to provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

The Kerryman asked the Department – which took responsibility for accommodation for asylum seekers and refugees in late 2020 – how many Ukrainian refugees would stay at the Cahersiveen hotel when at full capacity; when the first refugees will arrive; and for how long the centre will provide accommodation. The Kerryman also asked what measures have been put in place to prevent a COVID-19 breakout of the scale seen at the Direct Provision centre two years ago. The Department did not answer these queries when it responded to this newspaper today (Monday). "The Department is contracting temporary hotel accommodation across the country in order to accommodate Ukrainians as the need arises," the response stated. "At present, it is not possible to provide a list of hotels in Kerry as hotels are being contracted at the moment and the list is likely to change quickly depending on the number of Ukrainians arriving into the country on a daily basis." It is understood that Remcoll will again operate the centre, and the hotel is currently being prepared for Ukrainian refugees.