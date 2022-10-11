Departing Blasket Island caretakers, Claire and Brock – ‘the island has had a lasting effect on us’

IT’S been one week since Brock Montgomery and his partner, Claire de Haas, departed their role as caretakers at the Great Blasket Island, but even though their time spent living on the famous Irish literary Mecca has come to an end, the couple said this week that what they’ve learned on the island over the past six months will stay with them for years to come.

It was very much a dream come true for Brock, a former Canadian professional ice-hockey player from Moose Jaw in Canada; and Claire, from Alkmaar in the Netherlands, when they were announced as the new caretakers of the island back in January of this year. This dream became a reality in April when they took up residence for what was sure to be a six-month stay they would never forget.

Half a year on from when they first landed on the dock and, in their own words, “not sure what we were getting into”, Brock and Claire – along with their young puppy, Lenny, who has enjoyed the run of the island – are now very much veterans of living off the grid. Now, as they adjust to life back on the mainland, they have been reflecting on just what this experience has meant.

“It was definitely even better than we ever expected, I would say for both of us. We got the most out of the whole experience as we could,” said Claire, adding that the couple enjoyed taking swims in the ocean as often as possible as well as, when they were not working on accommodating the island’s many visitors and guests, hiking the length and breadth of the Great Blasket.

“We hung out and sat around with a lot of guests and just spoke with them about their lives and heard old stories. We met people from all over the world and that was a really nice experience,” Brock said.

A highlight that will live long in the memory of both is when their dads came over to stay with them on separate occasions, and while this is special in and of itself, it was especially memorable for Brock.

“I hadn’t seen my dad in a year and I actually didn’t know he was coming. I always go down and greet the night guests – the guests that were staying with us – and so this night, I was going down there, and I was going to help people get their bags off the boat when, suddenly, my dad turned around, and I was just completely shocked! Claire knew that he was coming, but I had no idea, so it was just such a surprise,” he said.

“He absolutely loved his time on the island, and he wished that he would have stayed another week,” Brock continued.

As for Claire, she said that her dad similarly loved his time on the island, especially feeding and herding the lambs that the couple minded.

“He actually came right before a big storm started so he had to stay a few extra days, so he didn’t mind that at all,” she said.

“We went for lots of walks together, we hiked to the very back of the island together. We had five lambs as well, so he loved to work with them as well while he was there and give them food and herd them up in the evening to bring them to bed, so he just loved being there,” she said.

When you have had the experience that Claire and Brock have just had, you can’t help but be moved by it, and the couple said this week that they are no exception and that the island has changed them for the better.

“In the short-term, I’d say that we learned to be in the moment a little bit more because time was flying by, and so we wanted to really make sure that we took it all in. We learned to just relax and be in every moment as much as possible. When we were having our coffee in the morning and looking out at the island, we tried to be really fully there and appreciate it,” said Brock.

“In the long-term then, we both sort of have the same thoughts around it. We aren’t 100 per cent sure how the six months has changed, us but we’re sure, looking back in one to two years or maybe even five years, we’ll think ‘oh that’s why we’re doing this now’ or ‘that’s why we’re more relaxed in this situation’. The island has had a lasting effect on us so the lessons we’ve learned, I think will last a long time,” he continued.

Their time on the island has not always been rosy in the garden, however, with the couple regularly raising the issues of the need for public toilets there to cater for the tourists, while the issue of people disturbing and, in some cases, harming the island’s native seal colony is something which has grated with the pair.

“We don’t want to put a dampener on our stay there because our stay was absolutely amazing, but we always have the mind set that we want to leave things better than how we found them. We’ve just seen a major issue out there with things like the seals and the toilets, so we just wanted to raise awareness of these issues. We knew that things might not get done if you don’t make a fuss about it, so we just wanted to get it out there,” said Brock.

“We just have such a respect for wildlife and the island and we just want to see it being protected,” he continued.

Finally, pushed for any other highlights of their time spent living on the island, Brock said that the whole experience itself was “awesome”, while Claire said that getting to live next to a seal colony for six months was, for her, “one of the most special things”.