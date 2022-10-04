Denis bids farewell to Holy Family NS in Rathmore after a decade’s service

Denis O'Sullivan (centre sitting) pictured with his family on his Retirement Day in Rathmore Holy Family NS on Friday front l-r: Cáit O'Sullivan, Denis O'Sullivan, Mary O'Sullivan. Back row l-r: John Griffin, Pat O'Sullivan, Denis O'Sullivan (Jnr). Photo: Tatyana McGough

Denis O'Sullivan (centre) pictured with his former colleagues on his retirement day in Rathmore Holy Family NS on Friday l-r: Diarmuid McCarthy, Sheila Murphy, Maureen Hickey, Angela White. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Denis O'Sullivan (centre sitting) pictured with Rathmore Holy Family NS staff on his retirement day on Friday front row l-r: Anthony O'Connell, Maureen Cremin, Carmel Casey, Brenda Moynihan, Principal of Holy Family NS Paul Horan, Philomena O'Connell, Grace Fitzgerald, Annemarie Murphy. Back row l-r: Elaine Murphy, John Moynihan, Catherine Dillane, Sarah Riordan, Lisa Fleming, Breda Murphy, Deputy Principal of Holy Family NS Paudie Dineen, Mairead O'Connor, Norrett Murphy, Aisling Fitzgerald, Mary McMahon, Maura Kelly. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Noreen O'Keefe and Siobhan Carmody making a presentation on behalf of Parents Association to Denis O'Sullivan on his retirement day in Rathmore Holy Family NS on Friday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Denis O'Sullivan (centre) pictured with 4th class (his last class) of Rathmore Holy Family NS on his retirement day on Friday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Principal of Holy Family NS Paul Horan making a presentation on behalf of Rathmore Holy Family NS to Denis O'Sullivan on his Retirement Day on Friday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Friday, September 30 was a very special day of mixed emotions in Holy Family NS in Rathmore as Mr Denis O’Sullivan retired after 10-and-a-half years in the school and a remarkable 45 years service as a primary teacher.

Denis began his formal education in Knocknabro NS. He attended this school in the Clydagh Valley until it closed in 1967 and transferred to Clonkeen NS. After that he went to secondary school in Coláiste Íosagáin in Baile Bhúirne.

Denis went to St Patrick’s College, Drumcondra in 1974 and served as President of the Students’ Union graduating in 1977. He got his first teaching post in St David’s Boys’ NS in Artane. In 1980 he began teaching in Holy Family NS in Tralee where he taught from 1980-85 and also became secretary and treasurer of the INTO in Tralee.

In January 1985, Denis became Principal of Clonkeen NS and served there from 1985-2012. Under his stewardship, the school were involved in many different activities including music, dancing, football, rugby, art and drama. The school frequently won awards for handwriting and safety projects.

Denis’ involvement with the INTO continued in Killarney Branch where he served as Cathaoirleach and still serves as Branch Secretary working and advocating on behalf of colleagues.

In March 2012, Denis moved to Holy Family NS in Rathmore.

The beginning of year mass was celebrated by Fr. Pat O’Donnell in Rathmore Church and was attended by children, staff, family, friends, and former colleagues of Mr O’Sullivan. Later there were some light refreshments in the school hall which was beautifully decorated by the children and staff.

The Principal of Holy Family, Paul Horan, thanked Denis on behalf of pupils, staff and parents for his enormous contribution to the school.

‘’His gentle and caring nature ensured he was admired by staff and pupils alike. His knowledge of history, current affairs and nature led to many interesting and engaging lessons but his genuine kind-hearted nature with pupils and staff will be what is most missed by the school community,” said Paul.

The staff, parents committee and children made presentations of appreciation to Mr O’Sullivan. Mr O’Sullivan visited the pupils in their classrooms to thank them for their good wishes and wonderful send off. He thanked the Boards of Management, colleagues past and present, and parents for all their support, kindness and friendship throughout his career.