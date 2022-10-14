Delight locally as TedX Tralee talks go smoothly in Siamsa Tíre

James Finnegan (Event Co Curator and host) with Sharon McCarthy, Ciaran Prior and Ra James during Q&A at the Tedx Tralee event in the Siamsa Tire on Friday - Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

James Finnegan (event co-curator and host), Sharon McCarthy, Ciaran Prior, Ra James and Bryan Carr (event curator) at the Tedx Tralee event in the Siamsa Tire on Friday. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

TEDx Tralee returned for its 2022 outing again this week and yet again this year, the event has been labelled a huge success.

The event was held in the Siamsa Tíre Theatre last Thursday October 6 with audiences treated to a range of eclectic talks with the subjects ranging from advocacy to hypnosis, the global environment to paradox, the purpose of life and death and the diaspora to net-zero marketing.

Not only were the delegates treated to the talks on the night but also to a range of “palette cleansers” including singing lessons led by Bryan Carr, a drum workshop by Drum Dance Ireland and dancing with Laura Daly. The event itself was co-hosted by Nicola O’Sullivan and James Finnegan.

James Finnegan and Bryan Carr, co-curators of the event were delighted with the outcome and reaction of the delegates. The theme of this year’s event was “The Good Room”, that room in an old Irish home that we all know which was only used for special occasions.

James is delighted that TedX could carry on its success from last years event.

“We wanted to build on the success of last year’s event, and we feel that this was achieved with distinction. The inclusion of TEDx Tralee in An Turas Mór – Homecoming Kerry series of events added an additional component to our efforts to promote Tralee and Kerry on the international Ted map,” he said.

“We are also very grateful to our local sponsors who once again supported this year’s event,” he said.

“TEDx is an independently organised event. In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organised events that bring people together to a share a TED-like experience’, James added.

Amongst the many speakers on the day were Bernadette Gilroy, Martin Mahon, Jana Osta, James Finnegan, Stephen Tracey, Tricia Healy, Iulia Potor, Franciska Acs, Sharon McCarthy, Ra James, Ciaran Prior, William Micklem, Thaler Pekar and Tony Murphy