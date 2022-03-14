Delight as Killorglin business ‘Promed’ certified as great place to work

The staff of Promed, a Killorglin business, pictured back in offices last week after almost two full years of remote working. The business has been shortlisted as 'a Great Place To Work' award. Photo by Christy Riordan.

One Killorglin business is enjoying double celebrations this week after it was not only officially certified as a great place but also welcomed the majority of its workers back to the office for the first time in just over two years.

Promed, a medical services and supplies company based in Killorglin, enjoyed a successful and incredibly busy two years during the pandemic and this latest accolade is the cherry on top reward for their hard work and initiatives.

"We’re thrilled and obviously it’s a great accolade and it’s great for the business and it’s something that we put into action every day. It forms part of our strategy for the year,” said Niamh Horgan from Promed, speaking to The Kerryman on Tuesday.

"Employees fill out a survey around the business so it's basically the team that scores the business and that’s how we get the result. The feedback that we got on the business from those forms and suggestions and the comments, they are taken very seriously. We’ve created a ‘great place to work’ team who out together action plans and how we address the issues that arise throughout the year and make sure we’re doing a good job,” she continued.

On returning to the office, Niamh said that it was wonderful for the staff to be able to gather together again, many for the very first time.

"We’ve had a couple of false starts with returning to the office, a bit like a lot of other people. We returned and then sure COVID had other ideas but now we’re back two days a week. We’re going with a hybrid working model at the moment. The day that the photographer took the picture, it was the first time that we had the majority of the team on site for over two years,” she said.

"It would have been the first time too that many of the teams would have actually worked together as well because we’ve had a lot of recruitment. We were very busy over COVID which resulted in recruitment for us which was fantastic because COVID obviously had a negative impact but for us as a business, we’re in the medical industry, there was a bounce in our business,” she continued.

"It was great to be able to give people in the local community jobs. We’re going from strength to strength," she finished.