Delight around county as schools and students happy with exam results

Across the country, students in this year’s Leaving Certificate found their results were overall higher than other years, roughly a 2.6% increase from last year. This can be seen in Kerry, as many schools report higher grades across the board.

Speaking to Tarbert Comprehensive School principal, Richard Prendiville, students have been very happy with the results in North Kerry.

“Tarbert bucked the trend from what I’ve heard on the grapevine in that a huge number of our students sat exams, I think roughly 85-90% of students would have sat the exam in June,” Richard explained.

“As a result, they had the benefit of having the accredited grades and the examinations, with the better of the two to fall back on. Our results were exceptional, we had three students achieve the maximum points, and at the moment we’re looking at around every four in seven students achieving over 500 points.”

Tarbert had 68 students sitting the Leaving Certificate, with 10 sitting the Leaving Cert Applied.

“I think what was very noticeable was the middle tier of points, the 300-400 tier, which was hugely lifted this year as a result of the new process,” Richard added.

“The idea of building the education system back better with the accredited grades is something worth looking at because it wasn’t an ideal system, it was a very makeshift and quickly devised system in many ways, so I wouldn’t take all aspects of it. But a lot of benefits were seen in terms of work ethic and the notion of continuous assessment was very much seen, it took the pressure off an awful lot of students and spread out the workload, and work throughout the year instead of one day in June so there is merit to it.”

As the students consider their CAO options, they might not be happy with their options, and it’s important to remember that there is always a bigger choice out there for them.

There was similar delight in Tralee’s Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí as elswhere, where four of the all-Irish secondary’s Leaving Cert students achieved the maximum of 625 points.

Principal Ruairí Ó Cinnéide explained: “Overall the students and their families are extremely happy with their achievements and we are extremely proud of all our students. The students are very grateful for the support they received from their teachers and families over the challenging final two years in school.

“Notably 92 per cent of the students in Gaelcholaiste Chiarraí achieved over 400 points, while four students achieved the maximum 625 points.”