Defendant called out and had phone taken from him as drink-driving case heard in Kerry court

Solicitor Brendan Ahern acknowledged that a client facing dangerous-driving and drink-driving charges at District Court in Cahersiveen last Thursday had “not presented too well” after calling out during Garda evidence and having his phone taken off him after it rang, twice, during the hearing.

Adrian O’Sullivan (35) of 20 Iveragh Park, Killorglin, was cleared of dangerous driving but found guilty of drink driving arising from an incident on September 26, 2021, at Iveragh Park. A urine sample Mr O’Sullivan gave that morning returned a reading more than five times the legal limit.

Mr O’Sullivan called out while Garda Siobhán Dennehy provided her evidence, and after Mr Ahern instructed his client to remain silent, Mr O’Sullivan said “drive on”. His phone rang during the hearing and Judge Waters warned him to turn it off, but it rang again at a later stage, at which point the Judge asked Gardaí to take the phone.

The court heard that Gardaí Dennehy and Eamon Prendiville carried out a routine patrol in Iveragh Park at approximately 12.30am and observed nothing unusual. A few minutes later, they were notified of a traffic accident at Iveragh Park. On arrival, they noticed a vehicle parked on a footpath between a tree and boundary wall.

In her evidence, Iveragh Park resident Rosemary Courtney said she was at home with her grand-daughter when she heard a bang and saw hazard lights through her sitting-room blinds. She went outside to find Mr O’Sullivan standing in the middle of the road, and he repeatedly apologised to her. She noticed his car, and he informed her he had hit her car. She went inside and phoned Gardaí.

On arrival, Gardaí met Mr O’Sullivan, and Garda Dennehy said she could smell alcohol from him. His speech was slurred, and he was unsteady on his feet. He confirmed he was driving his car when he hit Ms Courtney’s vehicle but said his last drink was three hours ago.

On being asked to sign Garda Dennehy’s memo, Mr O’Sullivan threw the pen away, the court heard.

Following arrest after 1am, he was taken to Killarney Garda Station and failed to provide a breath test. He provided a urine sample at 3.15am, returning a reading of 382 milligrammes alcohol per 100ml urine. The legal limit is 67mg per 100ml.

Garda Dennehy said Guards frequently patrol Iveragh Park on Saturday nights as it is used as a short cut by pedestrians to access parts of Killorglin. It also has a significant young population, who might go out socialising.

Mr Ahern noted that the patrol time, approximately 12.30am, was not outlined in the guards’ notebooks, and he described it as a “convenient” time if trying to establish if Mr O’Sullivan’s sample was taken within three hours of driving, as is required. He added that there was “no evidence” of Mr O’Sullivan’s driving.

Under cross-examination from Mr Ahern, Ms Courtney said she had not been drinking that night as she was minding her grandchild. She was certain she rang Gardaí at 12.40am as she had looked up at a clock on her wall.

Judge Waters said there wasn’t enough evidence to convict Mr O’Sullivan of dangerous driving, but he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that he had given a urine sample within three hours of driving and convicted him of drink-driving.

Mr Ahern asked Judge Waters to consider his client has no previous convictions; hadn’t driven since the incident; was of limited means; and had paid the damages due to Ms Courtney.

Judge Waters disqualified Mr O’Sullivan from driving for three years and fined him €400.