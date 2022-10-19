Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Defendant called out and had phone taken from him as drink-driving case heard in Kerry court

Cahersiveen Court House Expand

Close

Cahersiveen Court House

Cahersiveen Court House

Cahersiveen Court House

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

Solicitor Brendan Ahern acknowledged that a client facing dangerous-driving and drink-driving charges at District Court in Cahersiveen last Thursday had “not presented too well” after calling out during Garda evidence and having his phone taken off him after it rang, twice, during the hearing.

Adrian O’Sullivan (35) of 20 Iveragh Park, Killorglin, was cleared of dangerous driving but found guilty of drink driving arising from an incident on September 26, 2021, at Iveragh Park. A urine sample Mr O’Sullivan gave that morning returned a reading more than five times the legal limit.

Privacy