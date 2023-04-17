Defence Forces Charity appoints first female Veteran Support Officer for Kerry and Cork

If there was ever such a thing as a ‘perfect’ appointment for the role of Veteran Support Officer with the Irish Defence Forces' charity, Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann (ONE) then Cork native Audra Larkin would more than fit the bill, such is the extent to which she has been immersed in the Irish Defence Forces throughout her life.

Hailing from Crosshaven, Audra comes from a family steeped in military history. Her father, husband, and uncles have all served under various banners of the Irish Defence Forces, both at home and overseas and she herself served as a Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) with the 1st Field Medical Company in Collins Barracks in Cork, for almost 12 years.

Audra has a long association with the charity and has also spent more than 20 years working in community addiction services. Back in 2021, Audra was elected as the Chairperson of ONE's new branch in South Tipperary (Clonmel) – a branch she helped establish – one that boasted the charity's first all-female elected committee. She has also served as a board member with ONE.

Now, as she settles into her new role – one in which she has made a little bit of history as the first ever female VSO for the charity – she will be responsible for the Cork and Kerry region, providing a critical service in Veteran Homes and Veteran Support Centres.

Audra spoke to The Kerryman this week about how she has never lost her ties with the Defence Forces and so when this new role with ONE arose, she knew that she had to take it before going on to explain what this new role of hers will entail.

First though, a brief synopsis as to the work and services being done by ONE – or Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann/ the Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel as it is also known – it is a registered Irish charity that offers housing and support for Defence Forces' veterans, with the ultimate goal of accessing permanent accommodation, improving mental health, and preventing future homelessness.

The services they provide include providing comradeship, advocacy, and remembering active or retired service personnel who have lost their lives in active service or who have passed away. The charity also recognises the importance of supporting veterans in their transition back to civilian life and is dedicated to helping them overcome the challenges they face.

"Let's just say that I’m a military brat,” she laughed, adding “I was born into a military family. My father, my uncles, my husband, myself, we’ve all served under various different banners of the Defence Forces. After this, I went to work in addiction services and now I’ve come away from that to come back and take up this role with ONE."

“Living, growing up and being married into that world, it’s almost like you have two families. You have your outside family and then you have your Defence Forces family so you are always immersed in that world. So, when the role came around, I knew that I had the experience and the background so I said that I'd go for it and now, here I am!" she laughed.

Going on, Audra said that ONE supports all veterans of the Defence Forces. They currently have 38 branches, 15 Veteran Support Centres, four homes with the capacity for 51 beds and there's a new home opening in Cork City in the latter half of 2023 which will bring the charity’s bed space to 57.

"What's important to say is that 99.9 per cent of veterans make the transition back into civilian life extremely well and that they go on to do other things in life and be very successful but there is a very small percentage that have difficulty making that transition and they come with varying issues such as PTSD, homelessness, mental health issues, family breakdown etc and that's the population that we here in ONE work with,” she said.

As for her role specifically in Kerry and Cork going forward, Audra said that engaging with the veteran community in both regions is key to assessing what services are needed in the area.

"Primarily, my work will be in the areas of the Veterans Homes and the Veteran Support Centres. Then, outside of that, it's all about engaging with the veterans in the Kerry area in particular and seeing what their needs are in the area and then ensuring that we can design a service around the needs of the area,” she said.

"There's commonality in the issues right across the board but demographics are very different so our work really is about allowing the veterans the chance to drive and have an input into the services that they require. Right across the board, demand for services are increasing so the need is there for the charity and the work we provide. We're very sure that once we get on the ground in Kerry and Cork, we'll very quickly identify the needs in the area,” she continued.

To get in touch with ONE, people from Kerry or Cork can head to their website here or they can email Audra at Cork-Kerry@oneconnect.ie or they can call her on 085 218 2620.