Decision to cancel court cases is ‘outrageous’ and will lead to backlog

A leading Kerry solicitor has called the decision by the court services to adjourn contested criminal cases in district courts across the country as ‘outrageous’

Killarney solicitor Padraig O’Connell said that this delay in cases will lead to a significant backlog in cases across Kerry, on top of an existing backlog that the court service is trying to reduce.

Weeks of special sittings had been arranged in the Kerry Court District, starting from January 17, and each one had up to 25 cases on its list.

These are aside from the regular court sittings in Tralee, Killarney, Listowel and monthly sittings in Cahersiveen and Kenmare.

However, all of these special sittings and listed cases are now in jeopardy following a decision by the president of the District Court, announced on Friday morning, that all contested criminal cases are not to go ahead for at least two weeks.

The decision was taken in light of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Kerry.

In correspondence to legal officials across the county, it was stated the the decision was made in consultation with the other court presidents and with court services. It said that – as a consequence of the virus which had led to judges, practioners and witnesses being unable to attend – the court service will be unable to support all courts scheduled from Monday, January 10 to January 24. This decision will be kept under review as it is an evolving situation, solicitors were told.

As a consequence of the decision, contested criminal cases will not go ahead. Family Law and Child Care cases will still go ahead, as will certain cases where the defendant is pleading guilty to the charges and does not have to attend court as he or she is in no risk of imprisonment for an offence. Many of these will relate to minor road-traffic matters.

Some criminal cases, where evidence has been heard, will also be finalised.

At Kenmare District Court last Friday, several cases called could not go ahead due to people isolating because of COVID-19.

Mr O’Connell said that the decision to adjourn cases will have far-reaching effects, and he also said such a decision was taken without consultation with solicitors.

He said no risk assessment of court houses was carried out.

“If the smaller court houses are not sufficient, then courts can be moved to bigger court houses like Tralee,” he said.

“People are entitled to have their cases heard; justice delayed is justice denied. This will cause a huge backlog and is unacceptable to all concerned.”

A similar decision on Circuit Court criminal trials has been taken, with all criminal trials adjourned until the week of January 24.

“This is unacceptable to the accused, especially those who are in custody,” Mr O'Connell added.

There are at least 150 trials scheduled for Kerry, and Mr O’Connell said a ‘sizeable’ number of defendants are in custody.

However, District Court Appeals are expected to go ahead, as are civil matters.

During the COVID pandemic last year, court summonses were halted, which has led to the current backlog, which will now increase following the decision last week.

“Will there be a pause in summonses again by the court services, or will they continue the flow and add to the numbers on the list?” queried Mr O’Connell.