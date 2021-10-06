Decision on Greenway appeal expected Monday

A decision is due on Monday on whether or not an appeal can go ahead on the South Kerry Greenway project.

A decision on whether or not an appeal can go ahead against the South Kerry Greenway project has been postponed until next Monday, October 11.

Judge Richard Humphreys was expected to give the legal decision today, Wednesday, October 6.

In July, Justice Humphreys dismissed two legal challenges against the decision to grant planning in the High Court, paving the way for the project and upholding the permission granted by An Bord Pleanála. An application had been made to the High Court for leave to appeal this court judgement.

Kerry County Council had sought permission for a 32km Greenway between Glenbeigh and Renard, to run along the disused railway line. They had been granted permission by An Bord Pleanála for a 27km route between Glenbeigh and Cahersiveen in November 2020.

That permission was subject of two challenges. One was by a local farmer, James Clifford, and environmental activist Peter Sweetman. The second was by a number of local landowners –The Greenway Information Group – whose lands are to be compulsorily acquired for the Greenway.

Justice Humphreys was urged to overturn permission for the greenway on grounds including An Bord Pleanála's 'fragmentation' of the project and possible impact on the Kerry slug and a bat species. He ruled that the permission was valid, but those opposed to the project sought to appeal this decision.

The case came before the High Court today but the judgement is reserved to Monday.

Cllr Norma Moriarty said the community remains hopeful of a positive decision.

"There is a continued sense of hope. We genuinely think that this is a good project with good results for all including those whose lands are impacted. We are all members of the same community with the same concerns,” she said.

It is now 11 years since the idea of the South Kerry Greenway was first put forward.