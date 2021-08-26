Debenhmams workers still cant access €3m fund

Ex workers at the defunct Debenhams department store chain have been unable to access a promised €3million training fund

Solidarity TD Mick Barry this morning said that the €3m training fund promised to settle the Debenhams dispute has yet to be put in place and that ex-workers are now in danger of missing out on courses due to commence this autumn.

He called on the Government to act on this issue as a matter of urgency and to provide clarity on the issue early this week.



The 406 day dispute was settled in May this year when workers voted to accept a deal which included a €3 million training fund which could be drawn down by 1,000 former Debenhams workers.

However, with most courses due to start in the next 6 weeks and with registration for many of them now open the €3m fund is yet to be put in place and activated.

Deputy Barry said this morning:

“The Debenhams workers were treated disgracefully by their former employer and the Government are treating them disgracefully now on this training fund issue.

Registration for courses is starting up now and the workers are still in the dark about how to access the training money. The Government must sort this issue out and they must sort it within a matter of days,” said Deputy Barry