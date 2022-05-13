Death of former Kerry councillor Tommy Foley

The death has occurred of former Kerry County Councillor Tommy Foley.

Mr Foley, who retired from politics in 2009, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry on Thursday, May 12.

A native of St John’s Park and formerly of Ballyard Mr Foley was a member of Kerry County Council from his initial election in 1991 until 2004. He continued to serve on Tralee Town Council until his retirement five years later.

The Independent councillor served as Chairman of Kerry County Council in 1994 – 1995.

He is survived by his wife Margaret; children Denis, Teddy, Martina and Rory; extended family and many friends.

Mr Foley will be laid to rest at Old Rath Cemetery in Tralee following requiem mass at St John’s Church, Castle Street on Monday morning.