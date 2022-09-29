Death of Donal Kennedy in Ballybunion being treated as a tragic accident by gardaí

The late Donal Kennedy, whose remains were discovered in the Cashen, Ballybunion, on Wednesday in the tragic culmination of a massive search and rescue operation.

Gardaí in North Kerry are treating the death of Limerick man Donal Kennedy (33) in Ballybunion as a tragic accident.

Mr Kennedy’s remains were discovered on a sandbar in the Cashen river south of the resort on Wednesday afternoon, bringing a more than three-days long search to a tragic culmination.

News of the discovery led to great sadness in Ballybunion and North Kerry, coming less than two months since the town was rocked by the drowning of siblings Dessie Byrne and Muriel Eriksson.

Results of a post mortem conducted at University Hospital Kerry on Mr Kennedy’s remains have not yet been made available but gardaí have ruled out any suspicious aspect to the young man's death.

His remains were spotted by a local search and rescue unit member, one of scores of professional and voluntary search teams that had been combing the coast since the missing person investigation was launched in the hours after he was last seen.

The final images of Mr Kennedy detected by gardaí were from CCTV at McMunn's Bar and Restaurant recorded at around 11.30pm on Saturday. They showed the Caherdavin, Limerick City, native walking down the slipway access road to the Men's Beach with fast food he had purchased minutes earlier.

Mr Kennedy had left friends at a bar at which he was socialising in Ballybunion to purchase the fast food. He and friends had travelled to North Kerry, like thousands of others last week, to attend the Listowel Races.

His disappearance sparked one of the biggest searches seen in North Kerry in some time, with gardaí co-ordinating an operation involving the Ballybunion Coastguard, the Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue unit, the Coastguard helicopter and numerous other voluntary units.

The exact cause of Mr Kennedy’s death has yet to be established but gardaí are treating it as a tragic accident. It is not yet known if the Limerick native's epilepsy might have been a contributing factor in his tragic passing.