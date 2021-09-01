Dealz announce plans to expand presence in Kerry

Discount retailer, Dealz has announced plans to open at least one more outlet in Kerry. The chain – which currently has four shops in the county – said on Monday, that it has an investment fund of €20 million earmarked for store expansion in the Republic over the next three years.

The group said it is is actively exploring opportunities across Ireland, particularly within “smaller, regional areas” including Kerry.

The firm’s expansion is expected to create between 500 and 750 new full and part time roles nationwide.

Since opening its first store in 2011, Dealz has built up a network of 78 stores across Ireland these include two outlets in Killarney and one each in Tralee and Castleisland.

While at least one new store is planned for Kerry the company’s expansion plans could see additional shops open in the county if there is deemed to be sufficient demand.

“We know Irish customers love their local Dealz stores and that’s why we’re excited to bring our best offer to more communities across Ireland. And we think the value we bring customers has never been more important,” said Dealz Managing Director Barry Williams.

“Our investment fund will support that growth with new stores in key locations and the creation of good jobs where colleagues can build careers,” he added.

Dealz said it is now working with property agents Cushman and Wakefield and its local legal team at William Fry to identify potential sites across the country.

The Dealz brand was created born in Ireland and now operates across Europe, trading from over 200 locations in the Republic of Ireland, Spain and Poland. Dealz and Poundland are part of Pepco Group, which has over 3,300 stores across Europe.