Deal agreed on sale of ‘Liam’s Lodge’ respite centre site

An artist’s impression of the planned Liam’s Lodge respite centre in Blennerville.

THE site of a proposed respite centre in Blennerville for children with rare diseases is to be sold.

In April the Saoirse Foundation put the site of the planned ‘Liam’s Lodge’ respite centre on the market with a price tag of €580,000.

Real estate agents DNG WH Giles say a buyer has now been found and the sale agreed for the 10.77 acre site at Curragraigue near Blennerville National School.

The respite centre was one of the key projects backed by the Saoirse Foundation and was to be named ‘Liam’s Lodge’ in honour of the late Liam Heffernan, whose parents, Tony and Mary, founded the charity.

Both Liam and his sister Saoirse – whom the charity itself is named after – lost their lives to Battens disease a rare and incurable neurological degenerative condition.

Liam passed away, aged five, in 2014 four years after the disease claimed the life of his sister, who was also only five when she died.

In their honour Tony and Mary Heffernan established a number of charities including Bee for Battens; the Bumbleance and the Saoirse Foundation.

In 2013 the Heffernan’s and the Saoirse Foundation announced plans to build a €4.5 million National Respite Centre for children with rare diseases and their families. If it had gone ahead the centre could initially have catered for up to 529 families a year.

Originally it was hoped to open the centre by June 2015 but planning issues – including an appeal against Kerry County Council’s decision to approve it – meant the project was stalled until March 2017 when a marginally scaled back version of the plan for the facility was given the green light by An Bord Pleanala.

By the time it got permission the estimated cost of the centre had risen to €14 million.

As the site still has planning permission for the construction of a care facility real estate agents DNG WH Giles had marketed the site as “a great opportunity for a nursing home body to provide a much needed nursing/care home in the area”.

The Saoirse Foundation said the decision to sell the site was made in order to allow the charity focus its resources and reserves on its primary activities.

The foundation’s main activity is now the transportation of children with serious illnesses from rural areas for treatment in Dublin, Cork and Galway via its Bumbleance children’s ambulance service.