Dead birds on Kerry beaches prompt avian flu fears

The discovery of a large number of dead birds on Kerry beaches in recent weeks has prompted fears about the spread of Avian Flu.

The issue was raised at Monday’s meeting of Kerry County Council by Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil), who said he has recently received numerous reports of dead birds being found on beaches.

“I’ve been getting lots of reports of dead birds on west Kerry beaches. It’s very important that people don’t touch them or let their animals touch them as it could be Avian Flu,” said Cllr Fitzgerald.

It’s not only on west Kerry beaches that dead birds have been found. In the past few weeks, several dead gulls have been found on the streets of Tralee having apparently flown into the town from Tralee bay.

Council management said it was aware of a significant number of dead birds being discovered around the county and said that the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Department of Agriculture have issued guidance on the issue.

Management said it is aware that Avian Flu is currently circulating widely in the seabird population and that anyone who encounters a dead bird or birds should contact their local Regional Veterinary Office or the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine at 01 492 8026.

Last March, European health authorities detected a new highly pathogenic strain of the H5N1 avian flu virus, which has since been detected in 36 countries across Europe.

To date, no human cases of infection have been reported in the EU.