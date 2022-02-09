Dawn run to help bring mental health to the fore

Looking after your mental health has never been more important given the stress and trauma of the past two years, and one man who knows that better than most is John Sheehan.

Having suffered his own mental-health difficulties in 2017, John, who is from Dromid but lives in Portmagee, has strived since then to raise awareness of mental health and to try and remove the stigma surrounding it.

“There is not enough support put into mental health given the amount of people who die from suicide. All the diseases in the world like cancer and dementia are highlighted but not mental health...It is the same...It is a disease of the mind,” he said.

John’s brush with depression resulted in an attempt to take his own life and, following that, a two-week stay at UHK, where staff helped him through this point in his life. But he feels that there just is not enough services available to help people who suffer from ill mental health.

So, for him, his annual Sunrise Commercial Run is important – important because it raises funds to help local mental-health charities, and important because it raises awareness of mental health.

Now in its fourth year, the event will take place again this Sunday, February 13, and the call is out for tractors, trucks, jeeps, vans and buses to come along and join in the early-morning fundraising run. This year’s primary staging area is Iveragh Co-Op Mart in Cahersiveen, to provide extra space in these COVID times.

The run starts at 6.45am, with registration from 5am onwards, and the funds raised will go to Cahersiveen Community Hospital, which provides mental-health support services; and to Iveragh Mental Health, a local organisation that helps those faced with mental-health difficuties. It is local services such as these that are needed most; John knows only too well just how important they are.

“I think something is missing in mental-health services. You get diagnosed and you do a stint in the Reask ward in UHK but when you come out there are services missing in the community, clinics one day a week is not enough…The first week the HSE watches you, but that goes out the window…They can’t finance it or they don’t have the staff,” he said.

He believes the issue of ill mental health needs more attention.

He therefore hopes the Sunrise Commercial Run this weekend will help do that by bringing people in the community together to fight for these services.

“Every family has been touched by this issue,” he added. Anyone joining the event or interested in doing so can contact John on (087) 229 8378.