Dawn Chorus brought to life from National Park

Dawn Chorus from Muckross Abbey.

A special nature event that will bring the Dawn Chorus to life for the public will take place next Saturday morning, May 7

Against the beautiful backdrop of Muckross Abbey in Killarney National Park, listeners will be treated to a live performance of nature's finest song birds, alongside expert commentary from the National Park and Wildlife Services (NPWS) Conservation Rangers.

The National Parks and Wildlife Services team based in Killarney National Park will live-stream the dawn chorus through the park’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/killarneynationalpark from 5am to 6am.

Listeners can expect to hear birdsong from Killarney National Park’s birdlife, including robins, blackbirds, song thrushes, wood pigeons, wrens, warblers, sparrows, and finches.

The live-stream will coincide with the annual ‘Darkness into Light’ event and provide an ideal companion to those participating the walk as well as listeners based at home who are interested in engaging with nature and the heritage of Killarney National Park.

NPWS staff led by Danny O’Keeffe, will guide and identify the various birdsong. The event also brings together the history and heritage of Killarney National Park and its surrounds.

Conservation Rangers will speak about the beautifully preserved cloisters and the iconic 500 year old yew tree. Buried in the Abbey are the internationally renowned Four Kerry Poets from the 17th and 18th centuries, Seafraidh Ó Donnchadha, Aodhagán Ó Rathaille, and Eoghan Rua Ó Súilleabháin and Piaras Feiritéar.

A number of local experts and musicians will also participate in the event, including Sean Forde will speak about the mythology surrounding the Abbey

Padruig ‘Brac’ O’Sullivan, will speak about his 40 years’ service as a Park Ranger. Music related to Summer and the nearby Sliabh Luachra will be played by local musicians Niamh Ní Charra, Bryan O’Leary and Sharon Lyons.