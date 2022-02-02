David dedicates gold medal win to late friend who inspired him to keep coaching kids

St Brendan's Athletics Club member David Kissane pictured after winning gold in the Over 65s walk at the National Masters in Athlone.

Setting the right standards is what drives David Kissane’s passion for athletics in his role as PRO and life-long member of the St Brendan’s Athletic Club.

The energetic 68-year-old from Ardfert set a new standard on Sunday when winning gold in the 200m, Over-65s walk at the National Masters held in Athlone.

Humble as you like, David bats away praise. But having a gold medal placed around your neck at any age is symbolic of determination meeting its just reward.

David was in good company on Sunday as Michael O’Connell from Farranfore-Maine Valley Athletic Club won the over 70s walk, and Pat Murphy, of Castleisland Walking Club, won the over 60s walk.

“It’s just about going through it, getting a good time, and finishing it without pain, therein lies the satisfaction. We don’t take a lot of notice of the medals. It’s a pity we couldn’t have run as a team,” said David.

A native of Lisselton, David was one of the founding members of St Brendan’s Athletic Club in 1987. His love for athletics stems from attending St Michael’s College in Listowel where he competed alongside such emerging stars as Jimmy Deenihan and the late Jerry Kiernan.

“I was lucky to run with, or should I say behind, people like Jerry and Jimmy! There was a whole slew of athletes around me at St Michael’s and it grew from there. Jimmy and Jerry were great people for encouraging. That is something I like to do myself today with the kids at the club,” said David.

“When it came to competing in the Masters, I probably trained better and watched my diet. It was then that I started to pick it up,” he says.

“I enjoy running, but more than that I enjoy trying out and coaching new events like short putt and javelin, discus, and walking. Walking is probably one of the most interesting things you could do. A lot of kids, who don’t like running but want to keep fit and express themselves, tend to like walking. That’s what I like to see happening, people trying new events.”

David explains how there is a rhythm that must be perfected when walking: keeping your knee straight in the leading leg every time it hits the ground; keeping your head up; keeping a right-angle arm motion at all times, are just some of the techniques involved.

“It’s a great exercise. A lot of women are more natural walkers and pick it up a lot quicker than men. It’s very hard to convert from running to walking but it can be done if it’s approached intelligently and the right exercises are done,” he explained.

St Brendan’s Athletic Club is what it’s all about for David. Passing on the love of athletics to the next generation is at the core of his involvement with the club. It’s also personal.

“A came back coaching this year as a friend of mine, and co-founder of the club, Tom Kelly, died in 2020,” said David.

“When he was dying, he told me: ‘wouldn’t it be great if we could go out one more evening and train the youngsters?’ When Tom died, I said I’d keep my promise. Once the kids see that you’re serious and that there’s a bit of fun in it, they listen and do things the right way. It’s important to show young people that there is so much worth living for,” said David.