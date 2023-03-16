David Attenborough praises beauty of Killarney National Park in new BBC series

The BBC series with David Attenborough 'Wild Isles' will feature Killarney National Park this Tuesday, March 21

The magnificent scenery and beauty of Killarney National Park will be firmly in the spotlight this week when it features on a David Attenborough's latest BBC series.

The Kerry park is to feature on his latest nature and wildlife documentary series ‘Wild Isles’ which is currently airing on BBC.

The acclaimed broadcaster and biologist Sir David Attenborough is renowned for his nature documentaries and his latest focuses on the British Isles including the West Coast of Ireland and Killarney National Park.

Killarney is the focus of Episode 3 of the nature series which will be aired this week, Tuesday, March 21

The show will focus the rich biodiversity, including indigenous red deer in Killarney National Park and Mr Attenborough praised the scenery of the jewel in Killarney’s crown.

Killarney National Park said in a post that Mr Attenborough said its beauty was every bit as spectacular as other locations the well-seasoned broadcaster and nature enthusiast has seen.

“With its astonishing scenery there are extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles to match anything I have seen on my global travels.”

The documentary is set to use 4K technology to showcase the scenic nature of Ireland and the UK in a way that has never been seen before and it is also expected to bring a huge boost to Killarney and Kerry as it will be watched by thousands across the world.