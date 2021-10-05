Dave Grohl on how chance meeting on Ring of Kerry helped him to heal after Kurt Cobain’s death

Foo Fighters Dave Grohl told a story on the Graham Norton show on Friday night about how a chance meeting on the Ring of Kerry when he was 25 inspired him to get back into music after Kurt Cobain's death. (Matt Crossick/PA)

As a musician, Dave Grohl has been part of not one but two of the biggest bands of the past 30 years – as a drummer for the legendary ‘Nirvana’ alongside the late frontman Kurt Cobain and now as the founder, lead guitarist and singer of the ‘Foo Fighters' – but as he recalled on the Graham Norton Show last Friday night, were it not for a chance meeting with a hitchhiker on the Ring of Kerry, the ‘Foo Fighters’ may not exist.

Speaking on the show, Grohl said that in the aftermath of Cobain’s death in 1994, he found it too difficult to listen to music and found himself at a crossroads in his life where he was going to give up music and escape and he did not know what he was going to do.

“In those three-and-a-half years that I was in Nirvana, it was a lifetime. You can imagine how much changed in that time not just in music but in the world. It was such a beautiful time, it was like a renaissance and there was sort of a new emotional awaking where people felt it was OK to be themselves. When it all ended, it was just a matter of of trying to figure out how to continue life.” he said.

“I wasn’t sure what to do with my life. I couldn't even listen to music. I didn’t want to turn on the radio, I put my instruments away. It just hurt too much to listen to music. So, I thought ‘I’m going to go to one of my favourite places in the world, one of the most remote areas that I can find' just to go oput and soul search and find myself. So, I went to the Ring of Kerry," he continued.

"It’s absolutely beautiful,” said Grohl, joking with Norton that of course he didn’t get good weather while he was there.

"I was driving down this country road and I’m trying to figure out my life and trying to move on and I see this hitchhiker. He’s in a parka and it’s kind of maybe raining a little and as I’m pulling up to him, I think ‘I’m going to pick this kid up’. I got closer and closer and I saw that he had a Kurt Cobain t-shirt on and I thought that even in the most remote area I could possibly find, I can't outrun this thing,” he said.

"So, I said ‘okay, I’m going to start over’ and so I started the Foo Fighters,” he finished.

Watch the full video below; the Ring of Kerry story is from 3:37 on.