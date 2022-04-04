Data reveals Oisín Murphy is most trolled flat jockey on Twitter

Killarney man Oisín Murphy is the most trolled flat jockey on Twitter over a 12-month period according to new research from myracing.com

Data seen by The Kerryman shows that between February 2021 and February 2022, over 70,000 tweets were assessed using myracing’s social media ‘listening tool’ that allowed it to measure negative tweets targeting some of flat racing’s top jockeys.

The jockeys listed in the research received between 58-78 percent hostile tweets. But British flat champion jockey Murphy - banned from riding until 2023 - topped the list with a total of 8,470 negative tweets received during the time-frame.

Murphy made positive and negative headlines in 2021 when winning the British Flat Jockey Championship in October for a second successive season.

However, this was followed by an intensely high-profile disciplinary hearing for breaching COVID protocols and testing positive for alcohol while in racing.

Murphy was handed a 14-month ban in February 2022 after he voluntarily handed in his riding licence in December 2021.

In all, Murphy received 13,340 tweets over the 12 month period, of which 8,470 were negative (65.52 percent).

Myracing.com say it examined the total number of Twitter responses, which was then categorised into the number of ‘negative and positive’ tweets, as well as the percentage of negative and positive tweets each jockey received.

“The nature of a jockey’s profession requires the ability to withstand pressure, manage expectations and make good decisions in a matter of seconds.

“However, when applied to negative Twitter responses, it [their profession] becomes a little more complicated,” said Dominic Shaw, Digital PR Executive.

Other jockeys with the most negative tweets received include Frankie Dettori (4,389) in second place, and Hollie Doyle (3,276) in third.

The data reveals that jockeys, while having to endure the physical demands of their sport, are also enduring trolling comments that can be overwhelming and have negative consequences for mental health.

Myracing.com stated that it stands firmly against social media abuse, and that its research highlights that more needs to be done to protect sporting personalities from what is a growing problem.