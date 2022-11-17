Kerry

Danny Healy-Rae slams wolves idea – ‘There wouldn’t be a child, chicken or lamb left in the country’

Healy-Rae said a proposal to reintroduce wolves to Ireland was dangerous as they would end up in housing estates.

Danny Healy-Rae.

Danny Healy-Rae.

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae has rubbished claims that reintroducing wolves to Ireland is a good method of control for overpopulated deer numbers.

A long-time advocate for culling deer in parts of South Kerry, Deputy Healy-Rae was responding to suggestions made by Killian McLaughlin, Donegal native and founder of Wild Ireland animal sanctuary.

