Danny Healy-Rae slams wolves idea – ‘There wouldn’t be a child, chicken or lamb left in the country’

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae has rubbished claims that reintroducing wolves to Ireland is a good method of control for overpopulated deer numbers.

A long-time advocate for culling deer in parts of South Kerry, Deputy Healy-Rae was responding to suggestions made by Killian McLaughlin, Donegal native and founder of Wild Ireland animal sanctuary.

Mr McLaughlin believes reintroducing wolves to the countryside could create an ecosystem where deer levels would be regulated naturally.

He accused politicians of relying on outdated culling methods that, in some cases, led to increases in herd numbers because healthy stags were being shot.

Mr McLaughlin feels the perception around roaming wolf packs is due to fairy tales and ‘big bad wolf’ syndrome - something Deputy Healy-Rae described as ‘ridiculous’.

The Kilgarvan deputy described wolves as being ‘very daring, strong and very vicious.’

“There wouldn’t be a child, chicken or lamb left in the country if we did this…We know going back that wolves had no problem in taking babies or children. That’s just a ridiculous idea,” he said.

“Clearly the culling isn’t working because there isn’t enough of it. That’s [wolves] not the way to deal with it. Restrictions are in place by the Department and National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS), that’s not right.

"We are overrun with them [deer] and our roads aren’t safe anymore. Something must be done. But I wouldn’t approve of the idea of wolves…there’s danger in it.”

Deputy Healy-Rae also said because of the compact distances between rural and urban areas, wolves would eventually start to forage in search of food in housing estates, similar to foxes.

“In parts of Killarney the deer and foxes are already coming into urban areas. Is the wolf not going to follow them? I had problems with stags coming into a housing estate in Killarney.

"They get very daring and so would the wolves. We have houses very close the Killarney National Park, and that’s just one area of Killarney.”

Deputy Healy-Rae questioned the motive of environmentalists by raising such a proposal. He feels the NPWS should ease restrictions on culling deer.

“This all started with [Minister] Eamon Ryan a few years ago. You would have to wonder what’s behind it. Common sense must always prevail. You can’t throw petrol on the fire and make the situation worse.

"It’s absolutely ridiculous. The restrictions that don’t allow more people to take out deer is the problem. The National Parks and Wildlife should help with that,” he said.