Danielle and family making most of lockdown

Tralee native Danielle and husband John, an Ardfert native, are living under lockdown in Newcastle, two hours outside Sydney, and are missing their family back home.
TRALEE native Danielle Dennehy Hussey has been living in Australia with her husband John for the past seven years but these last two weeks have undoubtedly been the toughest for the young couple as they face into quite a potentially long lockdown as New South Wales battles a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Helping to ease the lockdown blues for the newly weds though has been the arrival of their first son, Colin, but even this special addition to their family is tinged with sadness with neither Danielle or John’s family able to come and visit them and them unable to return home to Ireland.
Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Danielle said that Sydney and the surrounding areas are currently going through the severe type of type of lockdown that Ireland went through in March, April and May of last year.
"It’s not our first lockdown but it’s more extreme this time around. We had a lockdown last April when all this started but we only had two weeks of that. Even during that, we were able to go for 30km cycles so it was a lot more flexible as compared to now where we are only allowed move within a 5km radius,” she said.
“We’re only allowed out for essentials and honestly we're not as bad up here compared to Sydney itself where it’s a lot worse,” Danielle continued.
Going on, Danielle, who is still on maternity leave, said that while they are making the most of their situation and going for walks every day in the sunshine and they are trying to enjoy their own little bubble, she said that she would love if her family was able to travel over to see Colin.
"It's difficult especially with Colin because we thought that everything would be sorted by now and that our families would be able to travel over and see him. He's missing out on so much and I know that they're missing out too because I know they’d only love to give him an old squeeze and a cuddle.”
”The fact that I’m on maternity leave too, it would have been great for me to be able to go home for three weeks to a month but sure we can’t do that either. We’re not allowed to leave the country. You are allowed to leave for a minimum of three months and you have to give evidence that you’re staying for at least that amount of time. So, we can’t even go home. We’re stuck,” she said.
It’s one thing missing family who are thousands of miles away but thanks to the severity of the lockdown, Danielle and John are even cut off from their closest friends in Australia who are also locked down in Sydney.
“Even all of our closest friends, they’re all in Sydney. They used to come up and visit us on weekends and funnily enough, it was actually the day that Colin was born, June 26, that Sydney went into lockdown. None of our friends in Sydney have been able to come up and see him either,” she said.
Danielle said that there’s no current timeline as to when the lockdown may ease, adding that there are rumours that it could potentially be November again before normality begins to resume in the area.
On a positive note, Danielle said that at least they have the good weather on their side, something that we here in Ireland did not have during our long winter lockdown.
”The reason that we moved to Newcastle was that it is beside the beach so we’ve been able to go for daily walks on the beach and stuff which makes a huge difference,” she said.
Finally, the pair will have another weight off their mind in the next few weeks with Danielle getting her second dose of the vaccine this week while John is also set to get his very soon as well; until then, she said that they will just make the most of it and enjoy having all this time with Colin.