Danielle and family making most of lockdown

TRALEE native Danielle Dennehy Hussey has been living in Australia with her husband John for the past seven years but these last two weeks have undoubtedly been the toughest for the young couple as they face into quite a potentially long lockdown as New South Wales battles a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Helping to ease the lockdown blues for the newly weds though has been the arrival of their first son, Colin, but even this special addition to their family is tinged with sadness with neither Danielle or John’s family able to come and visit them and them unable to return home to Ireland.



Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Danielle said that Sydney and the surrounding areas are currently going through the severe type of type of lockdown that Ireland went through in March, April and May of last year.

"It’s not our first lockdown but it’s more extreme this time around. We had a lockdown last April when all this started but we only had two weeks of that. Even during that, we were able to go for 30km cycles so it was a lot more flexible as compared to now where we are only allowed move within a 5km radius,” she said.



“We’re only allowed out for essentials and honestly we're not as bad up here compared to Sydney itself where it’s a lot worse,” Danielle continued.



Going on, Danielle, who is still on maternity leave, said that while they are making the most of their situation and going for walks every day in the sunshine and they are trying to enjoy their own little bubble, she said that she would love if her family was able to travel over to see Colin.