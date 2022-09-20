Daniel O’Connell’s watch and other ‘Liberator’ memorabilia to be auctioned

A gold pocket-watch that was once the property of Daniel O’Connell and was commissioned by ‘The Liberator’ which is to be auctioned

A NUMBER of fascinating items that once belonged to Daniel O’Connell are to be auctioned in Kilkenny next week.

Among the items up for auction by Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers are a pocket watch commissioned by the ‘Liberator’ and an ornate jug once owned by O’Connell.

The ornate gold pocket watch, which was frequently carried by O’Connell, was commissioned, by him, from Donegan Wright watchmakers in Dublin and features a distinctive engraving of O’Connell’s home, Derrynane House, in south Kerry.

It is being offered for auction with a guide price of €4,000 to €6,000.

Among the other items for auction are a large, distinctive floral jug that was apparently purchased by O’Connell.

The jug is being sold along with a letter written by Daniel O’Connell in which he explains how the jug came into his possession. It is being sold with a guide price of €1,500 to €2,000.

Other items related to O’Connell that are being sold at the auction include a large 19th Century landscape painting of Derrynane House and Abbey; oil, pencil and lithograph portraits of Daniel O’Connell; and a walking stick featuring a carved wooden bust of O’Connell as its handle.

The auction of furniture, paintings, art, silverware and other collectables by Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers at Chatsworth Auction House in Castlecomer takes place next Tuesday and Wednesday, September 27 and 28.

All lots for auction can be viewed on the Fonsie Mealy website at www.fonsiemealy.ie.