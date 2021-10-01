Daly seeks clarity on heritage study of Tralee Courthouse

KERRY Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has called for clarification on whether a conservation assessment of Tralee Court House has been carried out amid proposals to move the town’s court from its historic location on Ashe Street.

Currently the Courts Service are examining proposals to either refurbish the existing building – which dates back to 1834 – or move the courts to a new purpose built facility.

The former Denny factory site at the Island of Geese is the Courts Service’ favoured option for a new court complex but this proposal is subject to significant opposition locally.

Speaking following a sitting of the Dáil Justice committee on last week Deputy Daly said that a Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage had previously told the committee that no courthouse in the country should be “abandoned” without a thorough historical assessment of the building by a specialist architect.

“Nicola Matthews from that Department [Housing, Local Government and Heritage] was very clear in her written submission and her contribution: No courthouse should be abandoned without an assessment of the building by a Conservation Architect Grade One,” Deputy Daly said.

“Ms Matthews also made clear that courthouses such as Tralee are part of our built heritage legacy and provide an important social record. The impacts of climate change also necessitate a policy of the refurbishment of buildings over new builds,” he added.

However, Deputy Daly said, the Courts Service have, so far, been unable to confirm if such an assessment has actually been carried out with respect to Tralee during a 2019/2020 review it had undertaken of all court venues.

Deputy Daly has now called for an update on the situation and clarification if such a study has been completed at Tralee Courthouse.

“Where court services are being moved, in whole or in part, from an existing Courthouse, and where an expensive new building is being considered by the Department, this could be a wasteful oversight. It would also contradict the Government’s emphasis on strengthening town centres in the ‘Town Centre First’ Programme for Government,” said Deputy Daly.

“I am calling on the Courts Service to clarify whether they have carried out this assessment and to partner with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to pursue the refurbishment of the existing courthouse. This should be done before any decision is taken to remove court services from Ashe Street, which in my view would be detrimental to Tralee Town and the surrounding area,” he said.