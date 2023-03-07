Daly calls on Minister to rethink plans to move Tralee courthouse

KERRY Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has called on acting Justice Minister Simon Harris to ‘take a fresh look’ at plans to move Tralee’s Courthouse to the Island of Geese site.

Deputy Daly made the call when Minister Harris – who is currently standing in for Helen McEntee while she is on maternity leave – appeared before the Oireachtas Select Committee on Justice.

The Tralee based TD said that despite Kerry County Council’s recent decision to hand a portion of the Island of Geese site to the Courts Service it would be a “mistake” to move the courts from their existing location on Ashe Street.

“In light of the Government’s Town Centre First policy, it would be a serious mistake for the future of Tralee town centre to leave those buildings when there is no alternative plan. We could have a court complex, including a family law court, across the road in the old Kerry Protestant Hall while we used the space available within the existing court structure to improve court services,” said Deputy Daly.

In response Minister Harris – who said he had brought a specific note on Tralee Courthouse to the Committee hearing as he expected Deputy Daly to raise the issue – said that the existing building does not have the capacity for what is required.

“As a county town, a courthouse with four courtrooms and related facilities is envisaged to meet current and future demand in Tralee,” said Minister Harris.

“In the view of the Courts Service, this will require a building that is significantly larger than the existing courthouse on Ashe Street, which comprises two courtrooms and lacks the facilities expected of a modern court building. I am told by the Courts Service that the current site is constrained and that it would not be possible to refurbish the courthouse within its boundaries to provide a building on the scale envisaged,” Minister Harris said.

Deputy Daly – a solicitor by trade who has years of experience working in Tralee Courthouse – said he disagreed and believed that there is ample capacity in the current building.

“There is so much empty space within the current structure that it would be easy to put two if not three additional courtrooms in the building. For a lot of reasons, including the carbon footprint of constructing a new building, it would be within the overall common good of the town centre not to leave,” he said.

“There are still no plans to do anything with it when they vacate and the Courts Service leaves the existing building. No plan whatsoever has been put forward by any council official or by the Courts Service, apart from a promise that they will keep a roof on the structure”.