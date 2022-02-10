Daly blasts level of funding for domestic violence refuges

SINN Féin Kerry TD Pa Daly has blasted the level of funding for refuge services for victims of domestic violence in the county after figures released to the party show that ADAPT received an increase of just €1,000 over the past five years.

The level of State support for the service – which operates a refuge in Tralee for people fleeing domestic abuse among other key measures – is completely at odds with the rise in demand for its help.

Deputy Daly said that in the past year alone ADAPT had 127 refusals for space as it simply does not have the resources to provide for the level of demand it is currently experiencing.

The refusals related to 50 individual women, whom he described as particularly vulnerable and who would have been accommodated there were it sufficiently resourced, he said.

“This week in the Justice committee I raised the issue of Domestic Violence refuges with the Minister for Justice. She stated that in many counties further funding and state run refuges has to be considered. There was a consensus that the current situation is not meeting the demand,” Deputy Daly said, adding:

“In Kerry, the ADAPT service in Tralee had 127 refusals for space last year relating to approximately 50 individual women. These were vulnerable women with and without children, who could have been accommodated if the space was available.”

It is struggling to provide space while maintaining a dynamic range of ancillary supports.

“Adapt also provides 24 hour telephone support and an outreach service, and recently recruited a Domestic Violence Advocacy Worker and secured funding for 12 months for a Wellbeing Worker. It also has plans to open a Centre for Healing from Coercive Control this summer as it develops a Trauma Informed Response to Violence against Women.

“ADAPT had in excess of 90 admissions in 2021 but only received a €1,000 increase in their funding between 2016 and 2020. More funding would allow them to expand their service and ensure nobody in need of their service is turned away,” Deputy Daly added.