Currans Village speed limit needs reviewing

The village of Currans, where a speed limit of 80km applies to motorists approaching a bend from one side of the road, while motorists approaching from the opposite direction must abide by a 50km speed limit. (Photo by Joe Hanley).

The village of Currans, where a speed limit of 80km applies to motorists approaching a bend from one side of the road, while motorists approaching from the opposite direction must abide by a 50km speed limit. (Photo by Joe Hanley).

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

Independent Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae said he plans to raise the issue of inadequate road signage at Currans Village at the next Municipal District meeting at Kerry County Council in January.

Locals have raised concerns over signs which they claim are misleading and need to be rectified in order to inform drivers of approaching bends and the proper speed limit.

