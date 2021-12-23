Currans Village speed limit needs reviewing

Independent Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae said he plans to raise the issue of inadequate road signage at Currans Village at the next Municipal District meeting at Kerry County Council in January.

Locals have raised concerns over signs which they claim are misleading and need to be rectified in order to inform drivers of approaching bends and the proper speed limit.

Currently, a situation exists whereby one side of the road, on approach to the village, has a speed limit of 80km, while drivers approaching from the opposite direction - on the same stretch of road - are advised to abide by a speed limit of 50km.

Local man James Daly said this is causing confusion and is a problem for many years in Currans.

He told The Kerryman that at summer time the only sign that warns drivers of a dangerous bend up ahead gets totally covered over by foliage.

Residents in the locality now want Kerry County Council to re-assess the road signs with a view to taking on board the advice and concerns of the locals.

Mr Daly described the bend as ‘brutal’ with practically no warning signs.

“You can do 80km passing the worst part of the road, and yet they have 50km on the other side, it’s crazy,” James told The Kerryman.

He said something urgently needs to be done about the road as the current situation where the village is divided into two speed limits is totally unacceptable.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae visited the location before Christmas and he plans to raise the matter at Council level.

“I’ll be asking the council to put up extra signage, or perhaps to put extra road markings, to highlight the turn,” he said.

Regarding the speed limit, Cllr Healy-Rae said the difficulty comes from the fact local speed limits were agreed before the 2019 local elections.

These limits are now in place for a period of five years before they can be reviewed. But an appeals process was recently established.

“It’s ridiculous and this is something that has popped up in other areas as well,” he said.

“Unfortunately, it’s a five-year process which I feel is wrong as a lot can happen in that period.

“To debar yourself from making changes to speed limits as situations change is wrong. A lot can happen in a year, let alone in five years,” said Cllr Healy-Rae.