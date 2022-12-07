Cultural carnival in Presentation School Castleisland for Languages Day

Enthusiastic participants in the Think Languages Day celebrations included from left: Aoife Roche, Hazel Bourke, Charlie O'Keeffe, Ella Fitzgerald, Olivia Key and Caoimhe Scanlan.

For the first time ever, Presentation Castleisland celebrated the National Think Languages Day.

This is an event organised for and by the Transition Year students all around the country to celebrate and create awareness of the importance of language learning.

Presentation Castleisland is the perfect environment for this type of event since two European Languages are taught there, French and Spanish. Also, every year, several visiting students from our European neighbours and beyond spend time studying in the school.

The day got off to a great start with an international breakfast. Visiting students prepared delicious pastries and treats for everyone to enjoy. This was followed by a very interesting and informative opening ceremony highlighting the importance of language learning and the career possibilities arising from this.

An online All Ireland quiz followed, creating great excitement and competition with one of the Pres teams achieving eighth place.

The quiz tested students’ knowledge of the language and culture of various countries which was a really enriching experience for all, including the teachers!

Break times on that day were jam packed with activities involving the whole school. Visiting and Irish students compiled tongue twisters from our various countries. Students and teachers enthusiastically tested their skills and pronunciation with this fun activity.

At lunch time an International Karaoke Competition was held. This created an unbelievable buzz in the school hall with student and teacher groups singing in various languages and entertaining the crowd.

In order to explore the culture of the two European languages taught in the school, two interactive workshops were held.

Firstly, TYs learnt some Flamenco dances which they then, very enthusiastically taught to the delighted first and second year students.

To highlight French culture, TYs and third years participated in a French Fashion workshop where they learnt about Parisian fashion icon, Jean Paul Gaultier. The practical element of this workshop was recreating his famous fringe style as students upcycled old T-shirts.

Ms. Martina Dairo and Ms. Ann Laurent, the language teachers in the school who organised this event with the TYs, said it was a tremendous success due mainly to the motto of One for all and all for one – ever-present in the school.